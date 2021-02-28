Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Toyota, Faurecia, CLD

“

The report titled Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toyota, Faurecia, CLD, Faber Industrie S.P.A., Luxfer Group, Quantum Fuel Systems, Hexagon Composites ASA, NPROXX, Worthington Industries, Inc., Zhangjiagang Furui Hydrogen Power Equipment Co., Ltd., CTC, Iljin, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd., Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Doosan Mobility Innovation, Ullit, Avanco Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinder

Hydrogen Cylinder



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrials

Automotive

Others



The Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Overview

1.1 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Product Overview

1.2 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinder

1.2.2 Hydrogen Cylinder

1.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder by Application

4.1 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrials

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder by Country

5.1 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder by Country

6.1 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder by Country

8.1 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Business

10.1 Toyota

10.1.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toyota Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toyota Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Toyota Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.1.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.2 Faurecia

10.2.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

10.2.2 Faurecia Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Faurecia Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Toyota Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.2.5 Faurecia Recent Development

10.3 CLD

10.3.1 CLD Corporation Information

10.3.2 CLD Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CLD Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CLD Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.3.5 CLD Recent Development

10.4 Faber Industrie S.P.A.

10.4.1 Faber Industrie S.P.A. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Faber Industrie S.P.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Faber Industrie S.P.A. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Faber Industrie S.P.A. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.4.5 Faber Industrie S.P.A. Recent Development

10.5 Luxfer Group

10.5.1 Luxfer Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Luxfer Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Luxfer Group Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Luxfer Group Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.5.5 Luxfer Group Recent Development

10.6 Quantum Fuel Systems

10.6.1 Quantum Fuel Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Quantum Fuel Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Quantum Fuel Systems Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Quantum Fuel Systems Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.6.5 Quantum Fuel Systems Recent Development

10.7 Hexagon Composites ASA

10.7.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hexagon Composites ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hexagon Composites ASA Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hexagon Composites ASA Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.7.5 Hexagon Composites ASA Recent Development

10.8 NPROXX

10.8.1 NPROXX Corporation Information

10.8.2 NPROXX Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NPROXX Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NPROXX Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.8.5 NPROXX Recent Development

10.9 Worthington Industries, Inc.

10.9.1 Worthington Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Worthington Industries, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Worthington Industries, Inc. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Worthington Industries, Inc. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.9.5 Worthington Industries, Inc. Recent Development

10.10 Zhangjiagang Furui Hydrogen Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zhangjiagang Furui Hydrogen Power Equipment Co., Ltd. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zhangjiagang Furui Hydrogen Power Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 CTC

10.11.1 CTC Corporation Information

10.11.2 CTC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CTC Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CTC Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.11.5 CTC Recent Development

10.12 Iljin

10.12.1 Iljin Corporation Information

10.12.2 Iljin Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Iljin Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Iljin Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.12.5 Iljin Recent Development

10.13 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.13.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

10.14.1 Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.14.5 Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.15 Doosan Mobility Innovation

10.15.1 Doosan Mobility Innovation Corporation Information

10.15.2 Doosan Mobility Innovation Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Doosan Mobility Innovation Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Doosan Mobility Innovation Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.15.5 Doosan Mobility Innovation Recent Development

10.16 Ullit

10.16.1 Ullit Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ullit Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Ullit Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Ullit Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.16.5 Ullit Recent Development

10.17 Avanco Group

10.17.1 Avanco Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Avanco Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Avanco Group Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Avanco Group Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Products Offered

10.17.5 Avanco Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Distributors

12.3 Alternative Fuel (AF) Containment Composite Cylinder Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

