Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems

The report titled Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Exterior Painting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Exterior Painting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, KCC Corporation, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Donglai Coating Technology, Shanghai Kinlita Chemical, YATU, Twin Tiger Coatings, Swan Coatings, Qianlang Coating, Zhongshan Daoqum, Guangzhou Strong Chemical, Fujian Xinzhanwang, Sifang-victory Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Paint

Metallic Paint

Pearl Paint



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Automotive Exterior Painting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Exterior Painting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Exterior Painting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Exterior Painting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Exterior Painting Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Paint

1.2.2 Metallic Paint

1.2.3 Pearl Paint

1.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Exterior Painting Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Exterior Painting Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Exterior Painting Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Exterior Painting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Exterior Painting Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Exterior Painting as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Exterior Painting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Exterior Painting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Exterior Painting Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Automotive Exterior Painting by Application

4.1 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Automotive Exterior Painting by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exterior Painting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Exterior Painting Business

10.1 PPG Industries

10.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Axalta Coating Systems

10.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

10.4 Nippon Paint

10.4.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.4.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.5 Kansai Paint

10.5.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kansai Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.5.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.6 KCC Corporation

10.6.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 KCC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.6.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Akzo Nobel

10.7.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Akzo Nobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.7.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

10.8 Sherwin-Williams

10.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.8.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.9 Donglai Coating Technology

10.9.1 Donglai Coating Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Donglai Coating Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.9.5 Donglai Coating Technology Recent Development

10.10 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Exterior Painting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Recent Development

10.11 YATU

10.11.1 YATU Corporation Information

10.11.2 YATU Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 YATU Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 YATU Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.11.5 YATU Recent Development

10.12 Twin Tiger Coatings

10.12.1 Twin Tiger Coatings Corporation Information

10.12.2 Twin Tiger Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Twin Tiger Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Twin Tiger Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.12.5 Twin Tiger Coatings Recent Development

10.13 Swan Coatings

10.13.1 Swan Coatings Corporation Information

10.13.2 Swan Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Swan Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Swan Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.13.5 Swan Coatings Recent Development

10.14 Qianlang Coating

10.14.1 Qianlang Coating Corporation Information

10.14.2 Qianlang Coating Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Qianlang Coating Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Qianlang Coating Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.14.5 Qianlang Coating Recent Development

10.15 Zhongshan Daoqum

10.15.1 Zhongshan Daoqum Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhongshan Daoqum Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhongshan Daoqum Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zhongshan Daoqum Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhongshan Daoqum Recent Development

10.16 Guangzhou Strong Chemical

10.16.1 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.16.5 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Recent Development

10.17 Fujian Xinzhanwang

10.17.1 Fujian Xinzhanwang Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fujian Xinzhanwang Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Fujian Xinzhanwang Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Fujian Xinzhanwang Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.17.5 Fujian Xinzhanwang Recent Development

10.18 Sifang-victory Group

10.18.1 Sifang-victory Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sifang-victory Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sifang-victory Group Automotive Exterior Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sifang-victory Group Automotive Exterior Painting Products Offered

10.18.5 Sifang-victory Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Exterior Painting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Exterior Painting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Exterior Painting Distributors

12.3 Automotive Exterior Painting Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

