Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Sakrete, Behr, Stuc-O-Flex

The report titled Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Masonry Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Masonry Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sakrete, Behr, Stuc-O-Flex, Evonik, PPG, GAF, Mapei, Benjamin Moore, Xypex Chemical, Kelly-Moore Paints, Sherwin-Williams, PROSOCO, KÖSTER, Sto Corp, Schomburg, Keimfarben, BASF, SIKA, Sandtex, AkzoNobel, Wethertex, ProPERLA, San Marco Group, Linvea, SKSHU Paint, Oriental Yuhong, HongYuan Waterproof, Yu Neng Building Materials, Nippon Paint, JoaBoa Technology
Market Segmentation by Product: Smooth Type
Rough Type
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Other
The Waterproof Masonry Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Masonry Coating market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Masonry Coating industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Masonry Coating market?
Table of Contents:
1 Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Overview
1.1 Waterproof Masonry Coating Product Overview
1.2 Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Smooth Type
1.2.2 Rough Type
1.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproof Masonry Coating Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Waterproof Masonry Coating Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproof Masonry Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waterproof Masonry Coating as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Masonry Coating Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproof Masonry Coating Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Waterproof Masonry Coating Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating by Application
4.1 Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industrial
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Waterproof Masonry Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating by Country
5.1 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating by Country
6.1 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating by Country
8.1 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproof Masonry Coating Business
10.1 Sakrete
10.1.1 Sakrete Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sakrete Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sakrete Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Sakrete Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.1.5 Sakrete Recent Development
10.2 Behr
10.2.1 Behr Corporation Information
10.2.2 Behr Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Behr Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Sakrete Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.2.5 Behr Recent Development
10.3 Stuc-O-Flex
10.3.1 Stuc-O-Flex Corporation Information
10.3.2 Stuc-O-Flex Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Stuc-O-Flex Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Stuc-O-Flex Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.3.5 Stuc-O-Flex Recent Development
10.4 Evonik
10.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information
10.4.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Evonik Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Evonik Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.4.5 Evonik Recent Development
10.5 PPG
10.5.1 PPG Corporation Information
10.5.2 PPG Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 PPG Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 PPG Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.5.5 PPG Recent Development
10.6 GAF
10.6.1 GAF Corporation Information
10.6.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 GAF Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 GAF Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.6.5 GAF Recent Development
10.7 Mapei
10.7.1 Mapei Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mapei Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Mapei Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Mapei Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.7.5 Mapei Recent Development
10.8 Benjamin Moore
10.8.1 Benjamin Moore Corporation Information
10.8.2 Benjamin Moore Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Benjamin Moore Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Benjamin Moore Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.8.5 Benjamin Moore Recent Development
10.9 Xypex Chemical
10.9.1 Xypex Chemical Corporation Information
10.9.2 Xypex Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Xypex Chemical Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Xypex Chemical Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.9.5 Xypex Chemical Recent Development
10.10 Kelly-Moore Paints
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Waterproof Masonry Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Kelly-Moore Paints Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Kelly-Moore Paints Recent Development
10.11 Sherwin-Williams
10.11.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Sherwin-Williams Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Sherwin-Williams Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.11.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
10.12 PROSOCO
10.12.1 PROSOCO Corporation Information
10.12.2 PROSOCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 PROSOCO Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 PROSOCO Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.12.5 PROSOCO Recent Development
10.13 KÖSTER
10.13.1 KÖSTER Corporation Information
10.13.2 KÖSTER Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 KÖSTER Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 KÖSTER Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.13.5 KÖSTER Recent Development
10.14 Sto Corp
10.14.1 Sto Corp Corporation Information
10.14.2 Sto Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Sto Corp Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Sto Corp Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.14.5 Sto Corp Recent Development
10.15 Schomburg
10.15.1 Schomburg Corporation Information
10.15.2 Schomburg Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Schomburg Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Schomburg Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.15.5 Schomburg Recent Development
10.16 Keimfarben
10.16.1 Keimfarben Corporation Information
10.16.2 Keimfarben Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Keimfarben Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Keimfarben Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.16.5 Keimfarben Recent Development
10.17 BASF
10.17.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.17.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 BASF Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 BASF Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.17.5 BASF Recent Development
10.18 SIKA
10.18.1 SIKA Corporation Information
10.18.2 SIKA Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 SIKA Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 SIKA Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.18.5 SIKA Recent Development
10.19 Sandtex
10.19.1 Sandtex Corporation Information
10.19.2 Sandtex Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Sandtex Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Sandtex Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.19.5 Sandtex Recent Development
10.20 AkzoNobel
10.20.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
10.20.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 AkzoNobel Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 AkzoNobel Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.20.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
10.21 Wethertex
10.21.1 Wethertex Corporation Information
10.21.2 Wethertex Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Wethertex Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Wethertex Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.21.5 Wethertex Recent Development
10.22 ProPERLA
10.22.1 ProPERLA Corporation Information
10.22.2 ProPERLA Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 ProPERLA Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 ProPERLA Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.22.5 ProPERLA Recent Development
10.23 San Marco Group
10.23.1 San Marco Group Corporation Information
10.23.2 San Marco Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 San Marco Group Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 San Marco Group Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.23.5 San Marco Group Recent Development
10.24 Linvea
10.24.1 Linvea Corporation Information
10.24.2 Linvea Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Linvea Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Linvea Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.24.5 Linvea Recent Development
10.25 SKSHU Paint
10.25.1 SKSHU Paint Corporation Information
10.25.2 SKSHU Paint Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 SKSHU Paint Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 SKSHU Paint Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.25.5 SKSHU Paint Recent Development
10.26 Oriental Yuhong
10.26.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information
10.26.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.26.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development
10.27 HongYuan Waterproof
10.27.1 HongYuan Waterproof Corporation Information
10.27.2 HongYuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 HongYuan Waterproof Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 HongYuan Waterproof Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.27.5 HongYuan Waterproof Recent Development
10.28 Yu Neng Building Materials
10.28.1 Yu Neng Building Materials Corporation Information
10.28.2 Yu Neng Building Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Yu Neng Building Materials Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Yu Neng Building Materials Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.28.5 Yu Neng Building Materials Recent Development
10.29 Nippon Paint
10.29.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
10.29.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Nippon Paint Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Nippon Paint Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.29.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development
10.30 JoaBoa Technology
10.30.1 JoaBoa Technology Corporation Information
10.30.2 JoaBoa Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 JoaBoa Technology Waterproof Masonry Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 JoaBoa Technology Waterproof Masonry Coating Products Offered
10.30.5 JoaBoa Technology Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Waterproof Masonry Coating Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Waterproof Masonry Coating Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Waterproof Masonry Coating Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Waterproof Masonry Coating Distributors
12.3 Waterproof Masonry Coating Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
