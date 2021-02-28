Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | Berry Global, Suominen, PFNonwovens

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Nonwovens for Hygiene Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Nonwovens for Hygiene report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Nonwovens for Hygiene market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Nonwovens for Hygiene specifications, and company profiles. The Nonwovens for Hygiene study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nonwovens for Hygiene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Berry Global, Suominen, PFNonwovens, Spunchem, Pegas Nonwovens, Fibertex, Asahi Kasei, Mitsui Chemicals, Spuntech Industries, Unitika, Mogul, Gulsan Group, Sandler Group, Jacob Holm Industries, Saudi German Company (SGN), Shalag Nonwovens, Advanced Fabrics (SAAF), Global Nonwovens, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, Beautiful Nonwoven, Zhejiang Kingsafe

Market Segmentation by Product: Spunmelt Nonwovens

Spunbonded Nonwovens

Spunlace Nonwovens

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Diapers

Femcare Products

Others



The Nonwovens for Hygiene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nonwovens for Hygiene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nonwovens for Hygiene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nonwovens for Hygiene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Overview

1.1 Nonwovens for Hygiene Product Overview

1.2 Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Spunmelt Nonwovens

1.2.2 Spunbonded Nonwovens

1.2.3 Spunlace Nonwovens

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Nonwovens for Hygiene Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Nonwovens for Hygiene Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nonwovens for Hygiene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Nonwovens for Hygiene as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nonwovens for Hygiene Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Nonwovens for Hygiene Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Nonwovens for Hygiene Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene by Application

4.1 Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Diapers

4.1.2 Femcare Products

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene by Country

5.1 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene by Country

6.1 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene by Country

8.1 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nonwovens for Hygiene Business

10.1 Berry Global

10.1.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

10.1.2 Berry Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Berry Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Berry Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.1.5 Berry Global Recent Development

10.2 Suominen

10.2.1 Suominen Corporation Information

10.2.2 Suominen Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Suominen Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Berry Global Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.2.5 Suominen Recent Development

10.3 PFNonwovens

10.3.1 PFNonwovens Corporation Information

10.3.2 PFNonwovens Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 PFNonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 PFNonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.3.5 PFNonwovens Recent Development

10.4 Spunchem

10.4.1 Spunchem Corporation Information

10.4.2 Spunchem Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Spunchem Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Spunchem Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.4.5 Spunchem Recent Development

10.5 Pegas Nonwovens

10.5.1 Pegas Nonwovens Corporation Information

10.5.2 Pegas Nonwovens Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Pegas Nonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Pegas Nonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.5.5 Pegas Nonwovens Recent Development

10.6 Fibertex

10.6.1 Fibertex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fibertex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fibertex Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fibertex Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.6.5 Fibertex Recent Development

10.7 Asahi Kasei

10.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.7.2 Asahi Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Asahi Kasei Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Asahi Kasei Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.7.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.8 Mitsui Chemicals

10.8.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mitsui Chemicals Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.9 Spuntech Industries

10.9.1 Spuntech Industries Corporation Information

10.9.2 Spuntech Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Spuntech Industries Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Spuntech Industries Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.9.5 Spuntech Industries Recent Development

10.10 Unitika

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Nonwovens for Hygiene Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Unitika Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Unitika Recent Development

10.11 Mogul

10.11.1 Mogul Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mogul Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mogul Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mogul Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.11.5 Mogul Recent Development

10.12 Gulsan Group

10.12.1 Gulsan Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gulsan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Gulsan Group Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Gulsan Group Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.12.5 Gulsan Group Recent Development

10.13 Sandler Group

10.13.1 Sandler Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sandler Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sandler Group Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sandler Group Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.13.5 Sandler Group Recent Development

10.14 Jacob Holm Industries

10.14.1 Jacob Holm Industries Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jacob Holm Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Jacob Holm Industries Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Jacob Holm Industries Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.14.5 Jacob Holm Industries Recent Development

10.15 Saudi German Company (SGN)

10.15.1 Saudi German Company (SGN) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Saudi German Company (SGN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Saudi German Company (SGN) Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Saudi German Company (SGN) Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.15.5 Saudi German Company (SGN) Recent Development

10.16 Shalag Nonwovens

10.16.1 Shalag Nonwovens Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shalag Nonwovens Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shalag Nonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shalag Nonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.16.5 Shalag Nonwovens Recent Development

10.17 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

10.17.1 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.17.5 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Recent Development

10.18 Global Nonwovens

10.18.1 Global Nonwovens Corporation Information

10.18.2 Global Nonwovens Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Global Nonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Global Nonwovens Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.18.5 Global Nonwovens Recent Development

10.19 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

10.19.1 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Corporation Information

10.19.2 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.19.5 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Recent Development

10.20 Beautiful Nonwoven

10.20.1 Beautiful Nonwoven Corporation Information

10.20.2 Beautiful Nonwoven Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Beautiful Nonwoven Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Beautiful Nonwoven Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.20.5 Beautiful Nonwoven Recent Development

10.21 Zhejiang Kingsafe

10.21.1 Zhejiang Kingsafe Corporation Information

10.21.2 Zhejiang Kingsafe Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens for Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens for Hygiene Products Offered

10.21.5 Zhejiang Kingsafe Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Nonwovens for Hygiene Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Nonwovens for Hygiene Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Nonwovens for Hygiene Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Nonwovens for Hygiene Distributors

12.3 Nonwovens for Hygiene Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

