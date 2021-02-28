Collection Agency Services Market 2021 | Trends, Size, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Collection Agency Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Collection Agency Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Collection Agency Services market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Collection Agency Services market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Collection Agency Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alorica, Encore Capital Group, PRA Group, Intrum, Cerved, EOS Group, Hoist Finance, B2Holding, Arrow Global, Lowell, KRUK Group, iQera, TCM Group, Axactor, Transworld Systems Inc (TSI), GC Services, Bierens Debt Recovery Lawyers, Creditreform, Altus GTS Inc., iQor, Link Financial, IC System, Arvato (Bertelsmann Group), coeo Inkasso GmbH, Prestige Services Inc (PSI), Atradius Collections, UNIVERSUM Group, Asta Funding, Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Market Segment by Product Type: Early Out Debt, Bad Debt Market Segment by Application: Healthcare, Student Loans, Financial Services, Government, Retail, Telecom & Utility, Mortgage & Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Collection Agency Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Collection Agency Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Collection Agency Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Collection Agency Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Collection Agency Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Collection Agency Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Collection Agency Services

1.1 Collection Agency Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Collection Agency Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Collection Agency Services Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Collection Agency Services Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Collection Agency Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Collection Agency Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Collection Agency Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Collection Agency Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Collection Agency Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Collection Agency Services Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Collection Agency Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Collection Agency Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Collection Agency Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Early Out Debt

2.5 Bad Debt 3 Collection Agency Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Collection Agency Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Collection Agency Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Healthcare

3.5 Student Loans

3.6 Financial Services

3.7 Government

3.8 Retail

3.9 Telecom & Utility

3.10 Mortgage & Others 4 Collection Agency Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Collection Agency Services Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Collection Agency Services as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Collection Agency Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Collection Agency Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Collection Agency Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Collection Agency Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Alorica

5.1.1 Alorica Profile

5.1.2 Alorica Main Business

5.1.3 Alorica Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Alorica Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Alorica Recent Developments

5.2 Encore Capital Group

5.2.1 Encore Capital Group Profile

5.2.2 Encore Capital Group Main Business

5.2.3 Encore Capital Group Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Encore Capital Group Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Encore Capital Group Recent Developments

5.3 PRA Group

5.5.1 PRA Group Profile

5.3.2 PRA Group Main Business

5.3.3 PRA Group Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 PRA Group Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Intrum Recent Developments

5.4 Intrum

5.4.1 Intrum Profile

5.4.2 Intrum Main Business

5.4.3 Intrum Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Intrum Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Intrum Recent Developments

5.5 Cerved

5.5.1 Cerved Profile

5.5.2 Cerved Main Business

5.5.3 Cerved Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Cerved Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Cerved Recent Developments

5.6 EOS Group

5.6.1 EOS Group Profile

5.6.2 EOS Group Main Business

5.6.3 EOS Group Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 EOS Group Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 EOS Group Recent Developments

5.7 Hoist Finance

5.7.1 Hoist Finance Profile

5.7.2 Hoist Finance Main Business

5.7.3 Hoist Finance Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Hoist Finance Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Hoist Finance Recent Developments

5.8 B2Holding

5.8.1 B2Holding Profile

5.8.2 B2Holding Main Business

5.8.3 B2Holding Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 B2Holding Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 B2Holding Recent Developments

5.9 Arrow Global

5.9.1 Arrow Global Profile

5.9.2 Arrow Global Main Business

5.9.3 Arrow Global Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Arrow Global Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Arrow Global Recent Developments

5.10 Lowell

5.10.1 Lowell Profile

5.10.2 Lowell Main Business

5.10.3 Lowell Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Lowell Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Lowell Recent Developments

5.11 KRUK Group

5.11.1 KRUK Group Profile

5.11.2 KRUK Group Main Business

5.11.3 KRUK Group Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 KRUK Group Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 KRUK Group Recent Developments

5.12 iQera

5.12.1 iQera Profile

5.12.2 iQera Main Business

5.12.3 iQera Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 iQera Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 iQera Recent Developments

5.13 TCM Group

5.13.1 TCM Group Profile

5.13.2 TCM Group Main Business

5.13.3 TCM Group Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 TCM Group Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 TCM Group Recent Developments

5.14 Axactor

5.14.1 Axactor Profile

5.14.2 Axactor Main Business

5.14.3 Axactor Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Axactor Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Axactor Recent Developments

5.15 Transworld Systems Inc (TSI)

5.15.1 Transworld Systems Inc (TSI) Profile

5.15.2 Transworld Systems Inc (TSI) Main Business

5.15.3 Transworld Systems Inc (TSI) Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Transworld Systems Inc (TSI) Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Transworld Systems Inc (TSI) Recent Developments

5.16 GC Services

5.16.1 GC Services Profile

5.16.2 GC Services Main Business

5.16.3 GC Services Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 GC Services Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 GC Services Recent Developments

5.17 Bierens Debt Recovery Lawyers

5.17.1 Bierens Debt Recovery Lawyers Profile

5.17.2 Bierens Debt Recovery Lawyers Main Business

5.17.3 Bierens Debt Recovery Lawyers Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Bierens Debt Recovery Lawyers Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Bierens Debt Recovery Lawyers Recent Developments

5.18 Creditreform

5.18.1 Creditreform Profile

5.18.2 Creditreform Main Business

5.18.3 Creditreform Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Creditreform Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Creditreform Recent Developments

5.19 Altus GTS Inc.

5.19.1 Altus GTS Inc. Profile

5.19.2 Altus GTS Inc. Main Business

5.19.3 Altus GTS Inc. Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Altus GTS Inc. Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Altus GTS Inc. Recent Developments

5.20 iQor

5.20.1 iQor Profile

5.20.2 iQor Main Business

5.20.3 iQor Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 iQor Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 iQor Recent Developments

5.21 Link Financial

5.21.1 Link Financial Profile

5.21.2 Link Financial Main Business

5.21.3 Link Financial Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Link Financial Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Link Financial Recent Developments

5.22 IC System

5.22.1 IC System Profile

5.22.2 IC System Main Business

5.22.3 IC System Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 IC System Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 IC System Recent Developments

5.23 Arvato (Bertelsmann Group)

5.23.1 Arvato (Bertelsmann Group) Profile

5.23.2 Arvato (Bertelsmann Group) Main Business

5.23.3 Arvato (Bertelsmann Group) Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Arvato (Bertelsmann Group) Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Arvato (Bertelsmann Group) Recent Developments

5.24 coeo Inkasso GmbH

5.24.1 coeo Inkasso GmbH Profile

5.24.2 coeo Inkasso GmbH Main Business

5.24.3 coeo Inkasso GmbH Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 coeo Inkasso GmbH Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 coeo Inkasso GmbH Recent Developments

5.25 Prestige Services Inc (PSI)

5.25.1 Prestige Services Inc (PSI) Profile

5.25.2 Prestige Services Inc (PSI) Main Business

5.25.3 Prestige Services Inc (PSI) Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Prestige Services Inc (PSI) Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Prestige Services Inc (PSI) Recent Developments

5.26 Atradius Collections

5.26.1 Atradius Collections Profile

5.26.2 Atradius Collections Main Business

5.26.3 Atradius Collections Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Atradius Collections Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 Atradius Collections Recent Developments

5.27 UNIVERSUM Group

5.27.1 UNIVERSUM Group Profile

5.27.2 UNIVERSUM Group Main Business

5.27.3 UNIVERSUM Group Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 UNIVERSUM Group Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 UNIVERSUM Group Recent Developments

5.28 Asta Funding

5.28.1 Asta Funding Profile

5.28.2 Asta Funding Main Business

5.28.3 Asta Funding Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Asta Funding Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 Asta Funding Recent Developments

5.29 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis

5.29.1 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Profile

5.29.2 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Main Business

5.29.3 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Collection Agency Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Collection Agency Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Collection Agency Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Collection Agency Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Collection Agency Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Collection Agency Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Collection Agency Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Collection Agency Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Collection Agency Services Industry Trends

11.2 Collection Agency Services Market Drivers

11.3 Collection Agency Services Market Challenges

11.4 Collection Agency Services Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

