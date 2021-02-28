Self Storage Market 2021 | Trends, Size, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Self Storage Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Self Storage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Self Storage market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Self Storage market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Self Storage market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

U-Haul International Inc., Life Storage Inc., CubeSmart LP, Safestore Holdings PLC, Simply Self Storage, StorageMart, Prime Storage Group, WP Carey Inc., Metro Storage LLC, SmartStop Asset Management LLC, World Class Capital Group LLC, National Storage REIT, All Storage, Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage, Urban Self Storage Inc., SiteLink Software LLC Market Segment by Product Type: Luggage Compartment, Commercial Warehouse, File Warehouse, Wine Warehouse Market Segment by Application: School, Business, Residential, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Self Storage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Self Storage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Self Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Self Storage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Self Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Self Storage market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Self Storage

1.1 Self Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Self Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Self Storage Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Self Storage Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Self Storage Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Self Storage Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Self Storage Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Self Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Self Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Self Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Self Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Self Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Self Storage Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Self Storage Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Self Storage Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Self Storage Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Self Storage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Luggage Compartment

2.5 Commercial Warehouse

2.6 File Warehouse

2.7 Wine Warehouse 3 Self Storage Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Self Storage Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Self Storage Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Self Storage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 School

3.5 Business

3.6 Residential

3.7 Other 4 Self Storage Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Self Storage Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Self Storage as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Self Storage Market

4.4 Global Top Players Self Storage Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Self Storage Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Self Storage Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 U-Haul International Inc.

5.1.1 U-Haul International Inc. Profile

5.1.2 U-Haul International Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 U-Haul International Inc. Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 U-Haul International Inc. Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 U-Haul International Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Life Storage Inc.

5.2.1 Life Storage Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Life Storage Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Life Storage Inc. Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Life Storage Inc. Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Life Storage Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 CubeSmart LP

5.5.1 CubeSmart LP Profile

5.3.2 CubeSmart LP Main Business

5.3.3 CubeSmart LP Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CubeSmart LP Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Safestore Holdings PLC Recent Developments

5.4 Safestore Holdings PLC

5.4.1 Safestore Holdings PLC Profile

5.4.2 Safestore Holdings PLC Main Business

5.4.3 Safestore Holdings PLC Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Safestore Holdings PLC Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Safestore Holdings PLC Recent Developments

5.5 Simply Self Storage

5.5.1 Simply Self Storage Profile

5.5.2 Simply Self Storage Main Business

5.5.3 Simply Self Storage Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Simply Self Storage Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Simply Self Storage Recent Developments

5.6 StorageMart

5.6.1 StorageMart Profile

5.6.2 StorageMart Main Business

5.6.3 StorageMart Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 StorageMart Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 StorageMart Recent Developments

5.7 Prime Storage Group

5.7.1 Prime Storage Group Profile

5.7.2 Prime Storage Group Main Business

5.7.3 Prime Storage Group Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Prime Storage Group Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Prime Storage Group Recent Developments

5.8 WP Carey Inc.

5.8.1 WP Carey Inc. Profile

5.8.2 WP Carey Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 WP Carey Inc. Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 WP Carey Inc. Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 WP Carey Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 Metro Storage LLC

5.9.1 Metro Storage LLC Profile

5.9.2 Metro Storage LLC Main Business

5.9.3 Metro Storage LLC Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Metro Storage LLC Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Metro Storage LLC Recent Developments

5.10 SmartStop Asset Management LLC

5.10.1 SmartStop Asset Management LLC Profile

5.10.2 SmartStop Asset Management LLC Main Business

5.10.3 SmartStop Asset Management LLC Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SmartStop Asset Management LLC Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 SmartStop Asset Management LLC Recent Developments

5.11 World Class Capital Group LLC

5.11.1 World Class Capital Group LLC Profile

5.11.2 World Class Capital Group LLC Main Business

5.11.3 World Class Capital Group LLC Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 World Class Capital Group LLC Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 World Class Capital Group LLC Recent Developments

5.12 National Storage REIT

5.12.1 National Storage REIT Profile

5.12.2 National Storage REIT Main Business

5.12.3 National Storage REIT Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 National Storage REIT Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 National Storage REIT Recent Developments

5.13 All Storage

5.13.1 All Storage Profile

5.13.2 All Storage Main Business

5.13.3 All Storage Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 All Storage Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 All Storage Recent Developments

5.14 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage

5.14.1 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage Profile

5.14.2 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage Main Business

5.14.3 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage Recent Developments

5.15 Urban Self Storage Inc.

5.15.1 Urban Self Storage Inc. Profile

5.15.2 Urban Self Storage Inc. Main Business

5.15.3 Urban Self Storage Inc. Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Urban Self Storage Inc. Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Urban Self Storage Inc. Recent Developments

5.16 SiteLink Software LLC

5.16.1 SiteLink Software LLC Profile

5.16.2 SiteLink Software LLC Main Business

5.16.3 SiteLink Software LLC Self Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 SiteLink Software LLC Self Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 SiteLink Software LLC Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Self Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Self Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Self Storage Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Self Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Self Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Self Storage Market Dynamics

11.1 Self Storage Industry Trends

11.2 Self Storage Market Drivers

11.3 Self Storage Market Challenges

11.4 Self Storage Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

