Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The recent report on “Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market”.
An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) companies with their profiles, revenue shares in the market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.
Key players in the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market covered in Chapter 13:
American Software Inc.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Blue Yonder Group Inc.
Manhattan Associates Inc.
SAP SE
Trimble Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Infor Inc.
BluJay Solutions Inc.
Continental Traffic Service Inc.
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
On-premise
Cloud-based
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Government Organizations
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
