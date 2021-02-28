Technologies for Bioplastics Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Request Download Sample

Key players in the global Technologies for Bioplastics market covered in Chapter 13:

Basf

Virent Energy Systems

Zeachem Inc.

Toray

Dsm

Algix

Synbra Technology

Japan Corn Starch Co.

Trellis Earth Products

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Teknor Apex

Biomatera

Eastman Chemical

Bioamber

Solanyl Biopolymers

Huhtamaki

Tate & Lyle

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd

Dow Plastics

Natureworks

Biomer

Cardia Bioplastics

Teijin

Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.

Arkema

Micromidas

Cereplast

Dupont

Ngai Hing Hong Co.

Rhein Chemie Additives

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Technologies for Bioplastics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Polylactic acid

Thermoplastic starch

Biopolyamides (nylons)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Biopolyols and polyurethane

Cellulosics

Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate

Biopolyethylene

Biopolyethylene terephthalate

Polybutylene succinate

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Technologies for Bioplastics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Medical

Aircraft

Electrical/Electronics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2021-2027 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis

Chapter 1 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

Chapter 2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Markets – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Chapter 3 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Forces

Chapter 4 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Value ($) by Region (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Production by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.2.2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Consumption by Regions (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

Chapter 5 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market

Chapter 9 Europe Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Forecast by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.1 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Forecast by Applications (2021-2027)

