Bioresorbable Medical Material MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The bioresorbable medical material in this report contains polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polysaccharides, polycaprolactone (PCL) and PLGA.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioresorbable Medical Material in India, including the following market information:

India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Bioresorbable Medical Material Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market 2019 (%)

The global Bioresorbable Medical Material market was valued at 1206.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1696.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. While the Bioresorbable Medical Material market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioresorbable Medical Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioresorbable Medical Material production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polysaccharides

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

PLGA

India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Drug Delivery

Orthopedics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Evonik

Corbion

DSM

Mitsui Chemicals

PCAS

Poly-Med

