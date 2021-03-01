Edge AI Hardware Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2027

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Edge AI Hardware Market was valued at USD 591.7 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2550 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Verified Market Research™ presents its new study titled Edge AI Hardware Market. Effective exploration techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis have been used to uncover precise data. The Edge AI Hardware market report gives a clear view of the global competitive landscape and offers unique insights into the companies by providing detailed data on some key strategies for rapid customer acquisition. In order to get a clear idea of ??the rise of the companies, important case studies related to statistical data were included. It also provides informative data on current trends, tools, methods, and technologies that are driving the market growth. Different approaches have been used to analyze the various stressors in front of companies.

The Edge AI Hardware Market Report is a credible source of market research that will accelerate your business exponentially. The five analyzes by SWOT and Porter are also effectively discussed to analyze informative data such as costs, prices, revenues, and end-users. The research report has been evaluated based on various attributes such as manufacturing base, product or service, and raw material to understand the business needs. The report uses effective graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and images for better understanding.

In addition, it offers a holistic overview of the Edge AI Hardware Market industry. In addition, the market research is supported by important economic facts on price structures, profit margins, and market shares. To accurately represent the data, the study also uses effective graphing techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, and images. The report also highlights the latest trends, technology tools, and platforms that are helping to improve business performance.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• Intel Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Google Inc.

• MediaTek Inc.

• Xilinx Inc.

• Imagination Technologies Limited

• Microsoft Corporation

Edge AI Hardware Market Segmentation

Edge AI Hardware Market, By Product Type

Smartphone

Cameras

Robots

Wearable

Smart speakers

Automotive

Smart mirror

Others Edge AI Hardware Market, By Processors

CPU

GPU

ASIC

Others Edge AI Hardware Market, By End-Users

Consumer electronics

Smart home

Automotive and transportation

Government

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Construction