Pain Management Devices Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2027

Pain Management Devices Market was valued at USD 3.89 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.89 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• B Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International

• Boston Scientific Corp.

• Codman and Shurtleff

• DJO Global LLC

• Pfizer

• Medtronic Plc

• Smiths Medical

• St. Jude Medical

• Stryker Corp.

Pain Management Devices Market Segmentation

Global Pain Management Devices Market, By Product Type

Neuromodulation Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Cryoablation Devices

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Others Global Pain Management Devices Market, By Application

Cancer

Neuropathic Pain

Facial & Migraine

Musculoskeletal Disorders