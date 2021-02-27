Global Precision Agriculture Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Precision Agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based upon observing, measuring and responding to agriculture. It was born in early 1990s for introduction of GPS guidance for tractors. Now it is a dynamic industry that mentioned lots of technologies, such as ecological based principles, plant genetics, technological advances in planting and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, and knowledge to vary management, to improve system efficiency, resilience, and adaptability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Agriculture Systems in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market 2019 (%)

The global Precision Agriculture Systems market was valued at 3680.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5665.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. While the Precision Agriculture Systems market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precision Agriculture Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precision Agriculture Systems production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Others

South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble Agriculture

CropX

Valmont Industries

AGCO Corporation

Dickey-John Corporation

Monsanto Company

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction

CNH Industrial

Raven Industries

SST (Proagrica)

TeeJet Technologies