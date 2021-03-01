Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2027

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Hydrogen Peroxide Market was valued at USD 1.55 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08 % from 2020 to 2027.

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Solvay SA

• Evonik Industries AG

• Ecolab Inc.

• Kemira Oyj

• Arkema SA

• Merck Group

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market , By Type

Bleaching agent

Propellant

Oxidising agent

Disinfectant

Etching Agent Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market , By End Use

Paper and Pulp

Healthcare

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment