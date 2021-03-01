Programmable Robots Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2027

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Programmable Robots Market was valued at USD 2,067.7 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6,097.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.42% from 2020 to 2027.

The Programmable Robots market report gives a clear view of the global competitive landscape and offers unique insights into the companies by providing detailed data on some key strategies for rapid customer acquisition.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• The LEGO Group

• SoftBank Robotics

• iRobot Corporation

• RobotShop Inc.

• Sphero

Programmable Robots Market Segmentation

Programmable Robots Market by Component

Hardware

Software Based on Component, the market is bifurcated into Hardware, and Software. Hardware segment includes Actuators, Sensors, Power Sources, Programmable Platforms, and others. Programmable Robots Market by Application

Entertainment

Education

Household