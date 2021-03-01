Immersion Oil Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2027

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options

Immersion Oil Market was valued at USD 62.45 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 93.88 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The Main Companies Featured in this Report are:

• Cargille Labs

• Flinn Scientific

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Azzota Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• EMD Millipore Corporation

• Nikon Instruments INC.

• Leica Microsystems

• Idemitsu Kosan Co.

• Ltd

Immersion Oil Market Segmentation

Immersion Oil Market, By Type

Paraffin oil

Cedar Wood oil

Synthetic oil

Others Immersion Oil Market, By Application

Normal Light Microscopy

Automated Hematology System

Inverted, Inclined, Projection, and Long Focus Instruments Plasticizers

Fluorescence Microscopy

Elevated Temperatures

Others Immersion Oil Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies