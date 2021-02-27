Latest Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market by Offering (Equipment, Services) Form Factor, Excitation Source Type (Arc/Spark OES, ICP-OES), Detector Type, Vertical (Automotive, Scrap & Recycling, Aerospace & Defense)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1568289

The Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Market is estimated to grow from USD 582.2 Million in 2018 to USD 792.4 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Ametek (US)

Bruker (US)

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Shimadzu (Japan)

Horiba (Japan)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Skyray Instrument (US)

Analytik Jena (Germany)

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (Japan)

Intertek (UK)

TUV SÜD (Germany)

Element Materials Technology (UK)

“Optical emission spectroscopy equipment to hold larger market share in 2018”

OES equipment is expected to hold the largest share of the global optical emission spectroscopy market in 2018. Growing use of portable OES analyzers in metal producing and processing industries, such as metals and heavy machinery, automotive, aerospace & defense, and scrap and recycling industries; and rising use of ICP-OES across food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and environmental industries are likely to increase the adoption of OES instruments. The market for services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

“ICP-OES market to grow at higher rate during forecast period”

Arc/spark OES equipment is expected to hold the largest share of the OES equipment market in 2018. However, the market for the inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ICP-OES offers multielemental determination capabilities by using sequential or simultaneous optical systems (using PMTs or CCDs as detection units).ICP-OES are mainly used in a wide range of verticals, such as environmental labs, pharmaceuticals & life sciences, food & beverages, and oil & gas.

“APAC expected to hold major market share in 2018”

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the global optical emission spectroscopy (OES) market in 2018. Continuous advancements in APAC, in terms of economic growth, infrastructural developments, and the automotive industry, are likely to boost the requirement of OES equipment in this region. APAC is a major market for various sectors such as consumer electronics, automobiles, and defense. This region has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. APAC experiences a steady growth in all sectors.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =40%, Tier 2=35%, and Tier 3 =25%

By Designation: C-level Executives=20%, Directors=35%, and Others = 45%

By Region: APAC=45%, Europe=32%, North America=20%, and RoW =3%

Competitive Landscape of Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market:

1 Introduction

2 Key Players of Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market

3 Competitive Situations & Trends

3.1 Product Launches & Developments

3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Expansions

3.4 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations

4 List of Other Optical Emission Spectroscopy Equipment Providers

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global optical emission spectroscopy market on the basis of offering, form factor, excitation source type, detector type, vertical, and geography.