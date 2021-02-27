Latest Smart Greenhouse Market by Type (Hydroponics and Non-Hydroponics), Covering Material Type (Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, and Others), Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), Component, Cultivation

The Smart Greenhouse Market is projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 Billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Smart Greenhouse Market:

Nexus Corporation (Nexus US)

Argus Control Systems Limited (Argus Controls Canada)

Certhon (Certhon Netherlands)

Rough Brothers Inc. (Rough Brothers US)

GreenTech Agro LLC (GreenTech Agro US)

Netafim (Netafim Israel)

Sensaphone (Sensaphone US)

Cultivar Ltd. (Cultivar UK)

Heliospectra AB (Heliospectra Sweden)

LumiGrow (LumiGrow US)

Hardware devices such as HVAC systems, LED grow lights, sensors, irrigation systems, and control systems used in smart greenhouses are gaining popularity across the world. HVAC systems are installed in greenhouses for regulating their internal temperature. Supplemental lighting is used in smart greenhouses to stimulate plant growth during cloudy or low-light conditions.

Commercial greenhouses are high-tech structures, which provide stable, highly controlled environments for the cultivation of plants, such as flowers, vegetables, and fruits to commercial growers.

