Latest Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market by Material Type (Elastomeric Foam, PU & PIR), Application (Commercial, Industrial), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals)

The Refrigeration Insulation Materials market size is projected to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market:

Armacell (Germany)

Owens Corning (US)

Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Etex (Belgium)

Isover (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kflex (Italy)

Aspen Aerogel (US)

“Phenolic foam is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the over all market between 2020 and 2025.”

Phenolic foams are related to PU & PIR foams.They have similar properties and are made up of almost the same raw material. However,phenolic foam offers better insulation capabilities as compared to PU & PIR at a cheaper cost. Its R-value is very high, which means much lighter and thinner phenolic foam-based insulation is required for the same area as compared to PU & PIR.

“Commercial application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2020 and 2025”

The commercial application consists of retail outlets, refrigerated warehouses, food storages, and so on.These establishments need to expand refrigerated storage to keep various products and cater to the growing demand for frozen food &cold beverage.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Primary And Secondary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.3 Primary Data

2.2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Interviews

2.2.3.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumption

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Refrigeration Insulation Materials Will Help Resolve The Food Security Issue

4.2 Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market, By Region

4.3 Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Share, By Application

4.4 Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Share, By End Use Industry

4.5 Europe: Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market, By Type And Country

4.6 Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth In Sales Of Refrigeration Equipment

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Cryogenic Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand For Food And Increased Emphasis On Food Security

5.2.1.4 Rise In Consumption Of Cold Beverages And Beer

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Availability And Prices Of Raw Materials

5.2.2.2 Government Regulations On Insulation Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development Of More Effective And Environmentally Friendly Materials

5.2.3.2 Increased Infrastructure Spending In Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Increase In Demand From The Energy Industry And Niche Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Awareness And Non-Compliance Of Regulations In Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 High Capital Cost And Lack Of Skilled Labor For Installation

5.3 Shift In Revenue Streams Due To Megatrends In End-Use Industries

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.3 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Trends And Forecast Of Major Economies

…and More

