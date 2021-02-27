Latest Pet Food Packaging Market by Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal), Packaging Form (Bags, Cans, Pouches, Boxes/Cartons), Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=401841

The Global Pet Food Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2 % from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Pet Food Packaging Market:

Amcor Plc (Australia)

Mondi Plc(South Africa)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

HuhtamakiOYJ(Finland)

Pouches segment of the pet food packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume.The growth of this segment is attributed to its increasing demand by various pet food brands. Further, due to different types of packaging formats available in it, such as single-serve pack, small pouches, and good display appeal.

The cat food segment of the pet food packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume.However, the dog food segment is expected to remain the largest segment through the projected period from 2020 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach (Based On Parent Market, By Region)

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies To Witness Relatively Higher Demand For Pet Food Packaging

4.2 North America: Pet Food Packaging Market, By Packaging Type And Country

4.3 Pet Food Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

4.4 Pet Food Packaging Market, By Food Type

4.5 Pet Food Packaging Market, By Animal

4.6 Pet Food Packaging Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth In Pet Ownership

5.2.1.2 Rise In Pet Food Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Convenience, Simplicity, And Product Differentiation With Transparency In Pet Food Packaging

5.2.1.4 Humanization Of Pet Food

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Pet Food Quality And Safety Regulations

5.2.2.2 Shortage Of Raw Materials And Fluctuation In Their Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 E-Commerce And Online Delivery Channels

5.2.3.2 Countries With Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sustainable And Environmentally-Friendly Packaging Products

5.2.4.2 Addressing Packaging Issues, Such As Shelf Life, Durability, And Storage

…CONTINUED