Latest Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)

The Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market:

SAP (Germany)

SAS (US)

Aprimo (US)

BrandMaker (Germany)

Workfront (US)

HCL Technologies (India)

Oracle (US)

Percolate (US)

Allocadia (Canada)

Adobe (US)

Infor (US)

Northplains (Canada)

Broadridge (US)

Sitecore (US)

Contentserv (Switzerland)

Bynder (US)

censhare (Germany)

MarcomCentral (US)

Elateral (UK)

Capital ID (Netherlands)

Wedia (France)

NewsCred (US)

inMotionNow (US)

Simple (Australia)

Most of the organizations want access to ostensibly infinite resources with rising technology infusion and an increase in data, and hence, they are increasingly moving towards adopting cloud-based technologies. The cloud deployment model is mostly adopted by the organizations that want rapid implementation, reduced setup, and operational cost.

Rising competition and dynamic consumer demands compel consumer goods and retail industry to improve their marketing strategies for enabling enhanced customer experience continuously. With this, organizations across the consumer goods and retail industry are increasingly deploying MRM solutions to improve the allocation of their marketing budgets, optimize vendor, partner, and marketing content management, and streamline the campaign execution and content localization.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Marketing Resource Management Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.5 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.5.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The Marketing Resource Management Market

4.2 Global Marketing Resource Management Market, By Industry Vertical

4.3 Marketing Resource Management Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits Of Modular Suites With Interconnected Solutions And Third-Party Integrations

5.2.1.2 Growing Need For Ensuring Brand And Regulatory Compliance

5.2.1.3 Indispensable Requirements For Reducing The Cycle Time Projections Through Content Deduplication And Distribution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Upfront Cost Associated With New Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Scope Of Expansion For Emerging Market Players Due To Divestiture Of A Few Major Marketing Resource Management Businesses

5.2.3.2 Emerging Technology Solutions Driven By Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning To Deliver Sustainable Omnichannel Experience

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Trust On New Marketing Technologies

5.2.4.2 Dilemma Of Choosing The Right And Comprehensive Platform

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case 1: Improving Marketing Budget Utilization Through Monitoring Of Marketing Spend And Identification Of Resource Wastage

5.3.2 Case 2: Eliminating Duplicate Systems To Reduce Cost And Cycle Time Projections And Increase Direct Marketing Output

5.3.3 Case 3: Achieving Asset Centralization And Consistent Brand Compliance Across Geographies To Improve Marketing Performance

…and More

