Latest Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO), Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh, above 60,000 mAh), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial)

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 94.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 44.2 Billion in 2020.

Top Companies Profiled in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market:

BYD Company (China)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Panasonic (Japan)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

BAK Group (China)

GS Yuasa (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Toshiba (Japan)

The market for lithium nickel manganese oxide (Li-NMC) is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive industry has dominated the lithium-ion battery market. Electric vehicles require high capacity and high power that can only be provided by the use of the NMC battery type. The use of new electrolytes and additives support the charging of cell up to 4.4 V/cell. The NMC cell is growing in its range as three components involved are easy to blend and be made useful for a wide range of applications from the automotive industry to the energy storage system (ESS).

The lithium-ion battery industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The automotive, consumer electronics, and power industry applications are expected to drive the demand for advanced batteries in the region. Countries such as China, the Netherlands, and Germany have implemented many initiatives and are setting strict regulations to support the growth of the electric vehicles market, which in turn, is expected to support the growth of the lithium-ion batteries market.

