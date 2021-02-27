Latest Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass), Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Degradable Packaging, Reusable Packaging)

The Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at USD 174.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 249.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.4%, in terms of value.

Top Companies Profiled in the Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market:

Amcor (Australia)

Mondi Group (Austria)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Ball Corporation (US)

Tetra Pak (Sweden)

Crown Holdings Inc. (US)

BASF (Germanys)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Westrock (US)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Evergreen packaging (US)

Elopak (Norway)

Winpak Ltd. (Canada)

Berry Global (US)

Printpak (US)

Paperfoam (The Netherlands)

Sustainable Packaging Industries (US)

GWP (England)

Swedbrand Groups (Hong Kong)

The paper & paperboard segment accounted for a major share in the global eco-friendly food packaging market in 2019. Packaging differs for the type of foods and beverages served. Paper & paper boards are the most preferred packaging in the food & beverage industry due to their degradable nature and recyclable property.

Based on application, the eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into food and beverages others . The food segment is further sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, convenience food, meat, fish & poultry, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, and other food products. Furthermore, the beverages segment is further sub-segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages segments.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regional Segmentation

1.3.2 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach One (Based On Material, By Region)

2.2.2 Approach Two (Based On The Global Market)

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

2.5 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

4.2 Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

4.3 Market For North America, By Material, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market In Asia Pacific, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Europe: Market, By Material And Country, 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Government Initiatives Toward Eco-Friendly Packaging

5.1.1.2 Shift In Consumer Preferences Toward Recyclable And Eco-Friendly Materials

5.1.1.3 Downsizing Of Packaging

5.1.1.4 Breakthrough In New Technologies

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Poor Infrastructural Facilities For Recycling

5.1.2.2 High Cost Of Recycling

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Advancements In Technologies For New Packaging Methods

5.1.3.2 High Growth Potential In The Green Packaging Market

5.1.3.3 Growth Opportunities And High Potential In The Packaging Sector In Developing Countries

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Fluctuations In Raw Material Prices

5.1.4.2 Lack Of Awareness On Importance Of Sustainability Across Developing Countries

5.2 Regulations

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.3 Legislation For Plastic Fcms

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Packaging Industry

…and More

