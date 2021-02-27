Latest Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market by End Use (Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security)

The Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 623.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 846.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3 % from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market:

Lockheed Martin (US)

Raythe on Company (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

Leidos (US)

IBM (US)

FLIR Systems (US)

Thales Group (France)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

General Dynamics (US)

Unisys (US)

Based on installation type,the new installation segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the up gradation segment during the forecast period. The growth of the new installation segment can be attributed to increased deployment of advanced security systems across commercial and military applications and rising smart city initiatives that drive public safety and investments.

Based on end use,the law enforcement and intelligence gathering segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increased deployment of web and mobile applications by organizations is expected to lead to the growth of the cyber security segment. Advanced cybersecurity products provide comprehensive security to critical business applications and maintain confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Market Definition & Scope

2.1.4 Segment Definitions

2.1.4.1 Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market, By End Use

2.1.4.2 Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market, By Vertical

2.1.4.3 Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market, By Solution

2.1.4.4 Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market, By Installation Type

2.1.5 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Research Approach & Methodology

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Global Market Size Of Homeland Security And Emergency Management (Hsem) Market

2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

2.2.1.3 Regional & Country Analysis

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market

4.2 Cyber Security Market

4.3 Aviation Security Market

4.4 Risk And Emergency Services Market

4.5 Law Enforcement And Intelligence Gathering Market

4.6 Maritime Security Market

4.7 Cbrne Security Market

4.8 Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Size, By Region

