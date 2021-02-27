Latest Abrasives Market by Raw material (Natural & Synthetic), Product type (Coated, Bonded, and Super)

The Global Abrasives Market size is projected to grow from USD 46.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 58.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Abrasives Market:

Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany)

3M Company (U.S.)

Sak industries (India)

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc. (US)

Fujimi Incorporated (Japan)

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany)

Tyrolit Group (Austria)

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., LTD (Japan)

Deerfos Co., Ltd (Korea)

Carborundum Universal Limited (India)

Based on type, the bonded segment is projected to be a faster-growing market during the forecast period. The bonded sector is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the next five years. Due to the focus on rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and development of the metal fabrication industry is expected to shift the inclination of both, suppliers and consumers towards abrasive.

The growth of the abrasives market is driven by the increased demand for automotive and machinery, throughout the world, especially in Asia Pacific due to urbanization and industrialization. Also, the accurate manufacturing features involving various applications (grinding, cutting, polishing, sanding, and others) of the abrasive are attracting the end-use industry significantly.

Tables of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1. Key Objectives

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets covered

1.4. Scope of Research

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Market Drivers

5.2.2. Market Restraints

5.2.3. Market Challenges

5.2.4. Market Opportunities

6 Abrasives Market, By Raw Material, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural

6.3. Synthetic

6.3.1. Metallic abrasives

6.3.2. Aluminum oxide

6.3.3. Silicon carbide

6.3.4. Others

7 Abrasives Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bonded Abrasive

7.3. Coated Abrasive

7.4. Super Abrasive

8 Abrasives Market, By End-Use Industry, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Machinery

8.5. Metal Fabrication

8.6. Electrical & Electronics Equipment

8.7. Others

9 Bonded Abrasives Market, By Bonding Agents, 2018-2025 (Value and Volume)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Vitreous

9.3. Resin

9.4. Metal Bonded

9.5. Electroplated

9.6. Rubber

9.7. Others

….and More

