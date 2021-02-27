Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Agfa-Gevaert, FUJIFILM, Carestream Health

“

The report titled Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agfa-Gevaert, FUJIFILM, Carestream Health, FOMA BOHEMIA, Ashland, Tianjin Media Imaging Materials, China Lucky Film Corp

Market Segmentation by Product: Non-Screen Type Films

Screen Type Films



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Infrastructure

Power Generation



The Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Non-Screen Type Films

1.2.3 Screen Type Films

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Restraints

3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales

3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agfa-Gevaert

12.1.1 Agfa-Gevaert Corporation Information

12.1.2 Agfa-Gevaert Overview

12.1.3 Agfa-Gevaert Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Agfa-Gevaert Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products and Services

12.1.5 Agfa-Gevaert Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Agfa-Gevaert Recent Developments

12.2 FUJIFILM

12.2.1 FUJIFILM Corporation Information

12.2.2 FUJIFILM Overview

12.2.3 FUJIFILM Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 FUJIFILM Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products and Services

12.2.5 FUJIFILM Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 FUJIFILM Recent Developments

12.3 Carestream Health

12.3.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carestream Health Overview

12.3.3 Carestream Health Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Carestream Health Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products and Services

12.3.5 Carestream Health Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Carestream Health Recent Developments

12.4 FOMA BOHEMIA

12.4.1 FOMA BOHEMIA Corporation Information

12.4.2 FOMA BOHEMIA Overview

12.4.3 FOMA BOHEMIA Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FOMA BOHEMIA Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products and Services

12.4.5 FOMA BOHEMIA Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 FOMA BOHEMIA Recent Developments

12.5 Ashland

12.5.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ashland Overview

12.5.3 Ashland Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ashland Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products and Services

12.5.5 Ashland Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Ashland Recent Developments

12.6 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials

12.6.1 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Overview

12.6.3 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products and Services

12.6.5 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Recent Developments

12.7 China Lucky Film Corp

12.7.1 China Lucky Film Corp Corporation Information

12.7.2 China Lucky Film Corp Overview

12.7.3 China Lucky Film Corp Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 China Lucky Film Corp Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products and Services

12.7.5 China Lucky Film Corp Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 China Lucky Film Corp Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Distributors

13.5 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”