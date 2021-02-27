Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | NatureWorks, Braskem, Arkema

“

The report titled Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bioplastics and Biopolymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics and Biopolymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NatureWorks, Braskem, Arkema, Novamont, BASF, Kingfa, DuPont, Mitsubishi, PSM, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, FKuR, Corbion Total, Grabio, Danimer Scientific, Biome Bioplastics

Market Segmentation by Product: Starch Blends

PLA

Bio-PE

PBAT

Bio-PET

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Packing Industry

Consumer Products

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automotive Industry

Others



The Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bioplastics and Biopolymers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Starch Blends

1.2.3 PLA

1.2.4 Bio-PE

1.2.5 PBAT

1.2.6 Bio-PET

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packing Industry

1.3.3 Consumer Products

1.3.4 Agriculture & Horticulture

1.3.5 Automotive Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Restraints

3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales

3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NatureWorks

12.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

12.1.2 NatureWorks Overview

12.1.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.1.5 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 NatureWorks Recent Developments

12.2 Braskem

12.2.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.2.2 Braskem Overview

12.2.3 Braskem Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Braskem Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.2.5 Braskem Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Braskem Recent Developments

12.3 Arkema

12.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.3.2 Arkema Overview

12.3.3 Arkema Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Arkema Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.3.5 Arkema Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.4 Novamont

12.4.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.4.2 Novamont Overview

12.4.3 Novamont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Novamont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.4.5 Novamont Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Novamont Recent Developments

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Overview

12.5.3 BASF Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.5.5 BASF Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.6 Kingfa

12.6.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kingfa Overview

12.6.3 Kingfa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kingfa Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.6.5 Kingfa Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kingfa Recent Developments

12.7 DuPont

12.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.7.2 DuPont Overview

12.7.3 DuPont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DuPont Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.7.5 DuPont Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.8 Mitsubishi

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

12.9 PSM

12.9.1 PSM Corporation Information

12.9.2 PSM Overview

12.9.3 PSM Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PSM Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.9.5 PSM Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 PSM Recent Developments

12.10 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

12.10.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Overview

12.10.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.10.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics and Biopolymers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments

12.11 FKuR

12.11.1 FKuR Corporation Information

12.11.2 FKuR Overview

12.11.3 FKuR Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 FKuR Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.11.5 FKuR Recent Developments

12.12 Corbion Total

12.12.1 Corbion Total Corporation Information

12.12.2 Corbion Total Overview

12.12.3 Corbion Total Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Corbion Total Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.12.5 Corbion Total Recent Developments

12.13 Grabio

12.13.1 Grabio Corporation Information

12.13.2 Grabio Overview

12.13.3 Grabio Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Grabio Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.13.5 Grabio Recent Developments

12.14 Danimer Scientific

12.14.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

12.14.2 Danimer Scientific Overview

12.14.3 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.14.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Developments

12.15 Biome Bioplastics

12.15.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

12.15.2 Biome Bioplastics Overview

12.15.3 Biome Bioplastics Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Biome Bioplastics Bioplastics and Biopolymers Products and Services

12.15.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Distributors

13.5 Bioplastics and Biopolymers Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”