Automatic Speech Recognition market : leading key players involved: Nuance, Microsoft, Alphabet

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Automatic Speech Recognition Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe.

Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Research Study Report 2021

The market research report on the Global Automatic Speech Recognition market has been carefully curated after studying and observing various factors that determine the growth such as environmental, economic, social, technological and political status of the regions mentioned. Thorough analysis of the data regarding revenue, production, and manufacturers gives out a clear picture of the global scenario of the Automatic Speech Recognition. The data will also help key players and new entrants understand the potential of investments in the Global Animal Prescription Drugs Industry.

In 2020, the world faced a public health emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several industries were severely affected because of multiple lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chains. The semiconductor and electronics industry is among the most affected industries owing to its high dependence on China and other severely hit economies. However, the Automatic Speech Recognition industry bounced back robustly in the second half of 2020.

Leading players of Automatic Speech Recognition including: Nuance, Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM, Sensory, Cantab Research, Amazon, Baidu, Iflytek, Raytheon BBN Technologies, Speak2Web, M2sys, Mmodal, Voicevault, Validsoft, Lumenvox, Acapela Group, Vocalzoom, Biotrust Id, Uniphore Software, Telisma

Market split by Type, can be divided into: Artificial Intelligence Based, Non-Artificial Intelligence Based

Market split by Application, can be divided into: Automotive, Healthcare, Smart Home, Mobile Assistants, Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report is specially designed to analyze and discuss the latest developments in the Global Automatic Speech Recognition market. The study’s objective includes:

Presenting the current products being sold regionally.

Looking at technology in the market and in terms of development.

Tracing out the improvements that companies are engineering and where these improvements may load within the market.

Studying how close the industry is responding to the new products in the Global Automatic Speech Recognition market.

Other features of the report:

Gives a thorough analysis of the key strategies with focus on the corporate structure, RD methods, localization strategies, production capabilities, sales and performance in various companies.

Provides valuable insights of the product portfolio, including product planning, development and positioning.

Analyses the role of key market players and their partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1 Automatic Speech Recognition Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Speech Recognition Definition

1.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Automatic Speech Recognition Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter: 2 Automatic Speech Recognition Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter: 3 Automatic Speech Recognition Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market by Type

3.1.1 Artificial Intelligence Based

3.1.2 Non-Artificial Intelligence Based

3.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Automatic Speech Recognition by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter: 4 Automatic Speech Recognition Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Healthcare

4.1.3 Smart Home

4.1.4 Mobile Assistants

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automatic Speech Recognition by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter: 5 Automatic Speech Recognition Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automatic Speech Recognition by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

Chapter: 9 Development Trend of Automatic Speech Recognition (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter: 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

