Oil & Gas Logistics market latest trending report is booming globally

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Logistics Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe.

Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Research Study Report 2021

The market research report on the Global Oil & Gas Logistics market has been carefully curated after studying and observing various factors that determine the growth such as environmental, economic, social, technological and political status of the regions mentioned. Thorough analysis of the data regarding revenue, production, and manufacturers gives out a clear picture of the global scenario of the Oil & Gas Logistics. The data will also help key players and new entrants understand the potential of investments in the Global Animal Prescription Drugs Industry.

In 2020, the world faced a public health emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several industries were severely affected because of multiple lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chains. The semiconductor and electronics industry is among the most affected industries owing to its high dependence on China and other severely hit economies. However, the Oil & Gas Logistics industry bounced back robustly in the second half of 2020.

Leading players of Oil & Gas Logistics including: ASCO, CEVA Logistics, CH Robinson, Expeditors International of Washington, GAC Logistics, Panalpina, Ryder Systems, Gulf Agency, Agility Project Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, BDP, DB Schenker, Crown Logistics, Neovia Logistics, A.Hartrodt, SGS Logistics, SDV International Logistics, Bollore Africa Logistics

Market split by Type, can be divided into: Upstream Logistics, Midstream Logistics, Downstream Logistics

Market split by Application, can be divided into: Offshore, Onshore

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report is specially designed to analyze and discuss the latest developments in the Global Oil & Gas Logistics market. The study’s objective includes:

Presenting the current products being sold regionally.

Looking at technology in the market and in terms of development.

Tracing out the improvements that companies are engineering and where these improvements may load within the market.

Studying how close the industry is responding to the new products in the Global Oil & Gas Logistics market.

Other features of the report:

Gives a thorough analysis of the key strategies with focus on the corporate structure, RD methods, localization strategies, production capabilities, sales and performance in various companies.

Provides valuable insights of the product portfolio, including product planning, development and positioning.

Analyses the role of key market players and their partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1 Oil & Gas Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Oil & Gas Logistics Definition

1.2 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Oil & Gas Logistics Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter: 2 Oil & Gas Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter: 3 Oil & Gas Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market by Type

3.1.1 Upstream Logistics

3.1.2 Midstream Logistics

3.1.3 Downstream Logistics

3.2 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Oil & Gas Logistics by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter: 4 Oil & Gas Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market by Application

4.1.1 Offshore

4.1.2 Onshore

4.2 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Oil & Gas Logistics by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter: 5 Oil & Gas Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Oil & Gas Logistics by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

Chapter: 9 Development Trend of Oil & Gas Logistics (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Oil & Gas Logistics Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter: 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

