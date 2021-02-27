Global Alternative Flours Market Valued US$ 26680 Million $ with CAGR of 5.4 % – QYResearch Report

Alternative flours generally refer to ground flour used to replace wheat flour as a raw material for baking, noodles and other foods. The most common are corn flour, rice flour, and some other legume flours. Alternative flvour is mainly classified to corn flour, rice flour, sweet potato flour, quinoa flour and almond flour. Middle East and Africa took up 48.52% of the global alternative flours revenue market , with North America and Europe respectively for 34.36% and 10.89% in 2019. ADM, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, Bunge, COFCO Group and Wilmar International are the top 6 manufacturers of the global market, but they only totally took up 11.67% of the revenue market. The global Alternative Flours market size is projected to reach US$ 36580 million by 2027, from US$ 26680 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Alternative Flours production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Alternative Flours by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Alternative Flours market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Alternative Flours market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Alternative Flours markets such as North America, Europe, China, South Asia and India, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Alternative Flours market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Alternative Flours market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Alternative Flours market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Alternative Flours market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Alternative Flours market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Alternative Flours market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Alternative Flours market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, ADM, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, COFCO Group, Wilmar International, Jinshahe Group, GoodMills Group, Milne MicroDried, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, Liuxu Food, Live Glean, NorQuin, Andean Valley Corporation, Beichun

Market Segment by Type

, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Sweet Potato Flour, Quinoa Flour, Almond Flour, Others Market Segment by Application, Baked Goods, Noodles, Pastry, Fried Food, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Alternative Flours market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Alternative Flours market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Alternative Flours market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alternative Flours Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Corn Flour

1.2.3 Rice Flour

1.2.4 Sweet Potato Flour

1.2.5 Quinoa Flour

1.2.6 Almond Flour

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Alternative Flours Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Baked Goods

1.3.3 Noodles

1.3.4 Pastry

1.3.5 Fried Food

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Alternative Flours Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Alternative Flours Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Alternative Flours Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Alternative Flours Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Alternative Flours Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Alternative Flours Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alternative Flours Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Alternative Flours Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Alternative Flours Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Alternative Flours Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Alternative Flours Industry Trends

2.5.1 Alternative Flours Market Trends

2.5.2 Alternative Flours Market Drivers

2.5.3 Alternative Flours Market Challenges

2.5.4 Alternative Flours Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Alternative Flours Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Alternative Flours Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Alternative Flours Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Alternative Flours Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Alternative Flours by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Alternative Flours Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Alternative Flours Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Alternative Flours Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Alternative Flours Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Alternative Flours as of 2020)

3.4 Global Alternative Flours Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Alternative Flours Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Alternative Flours Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Alternative Flours Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Alternative Flours Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Alternative Flours Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Alternative Flours Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Alternative Flours Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Alternative Flours Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Alternative Flours Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Alternative Flours Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Alternative Flours Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Alternative Flours Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Alternative Flours Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Alternative Flours Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Alternative Flours Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Alternative Flours Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Alternative Flours Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Alternative Flours Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Alternative Flours Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Alternative Flours Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Alternative Flours Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Alternative Flours Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Alternative Flours Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Alternative Flours Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Alternative Flours Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Alternative Flours Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Alternative Flours Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Alternative Flours Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Alternative Flours Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Alternative Flours Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Alternative Flours Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Alternative Flours Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Alternative Flours Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Alternative Flours Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Alternative Flours Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Alternative Flours Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Alternative Flours Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Alternative Flours Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Alternative Flours Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Alternative Flours Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Alternative Flours Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Alternative Flours Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Alternative Flours Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Alternative Flours Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Alternative Flours Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Flours Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Alternative Flours Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Alternative Flours Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Alternative Flours Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Alternative Flours Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Alternative Flours Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Alternative Flours Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Alternative Flours Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Alternative Flours Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Alternative Flours Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Alternative Flours Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Alternative Flours Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Alternative Flours Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Flours Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 ADM

11.1.1 ADM Corporation Information

11.1.2 ADM Overview

11.1.3 ADM Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 ADM Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.1.5 ADM Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 ADM Recent Developments

11.2 Bunge

11.2.1 Bunge Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bunge Overview

11.2.3 Bunge Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bunge Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.2.5 Bunge Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Bunge Recent Developments

11.3 Cargill

11.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.3.2 Cargill Overview

11.3.3 Cargill Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Cargill Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.3.5 Cargill Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Cargill Recent Developments

11.4 Louis Dreyfus

11.4.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information

11.4.2 Louis Dreyfus Overview

11.4.3 Louis Dreyfus Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Louis Dreyfus Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.4.5 Louis Dreyfus Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Louis Dreyfus Recent Developments

11.5 COFCO Group

11.5.1 COFCO Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 COFCO Group Overview

11.5.3 COFCO Group Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 COFCO Group Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.5.5 COFCO Group Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 COFCO Group Recent Developments

11.6 Wilmar International

11.6.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

11.6.2 Wilmar International Overview

11.6.3 Wilmar International Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Wilmar International Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.6.5 Wilmar International Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Wilmar International Recent Developments

11.7 Jinshahe Group

11.7.1 Jinshahe Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Jinshahe Group Overview

11.7.3 Jinshahe Group Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Jinshahe Group Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.7.5 Jinshahe Group Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Jinshahe Group Recent Developments

11.8 GoodMills Group

11.8.1 GoodMills Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 GoodMills Group Overview

11.8.3 GoodMills Group Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 GoodMills Group Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.8.5 GoodMills Group Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 GoodMills Group Recent Developments

11.9 Milne MicroDried

11.9.1 Milne MicroDried Corporation Information

11.9.2 Milne MicroDried Overview

11.9.3 Milne MicroDried Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Milne MicroDried Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.9.5 Milne MicroDried Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Milne MicroDried Recent Developments

11.10 Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients

11.10.1 Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Corporation Information

11.10.2 Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Overview

11.10.3 Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.10.5 Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Alternative Flours SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Recent Developments

11.11 Liuxu Food

11.11.1 Liuxu Food Corporation Information

11.11.2 Liuxu Food Overview

11.11.3 Liuxu Food Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Liuxu Food Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.11.5 Liuxu Food Recent Developments

11.12 Live Glean

11.12.1 Live Glean Corporation Information

11.12.2 Live Glean Overview

11.12.3 Live Glean Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Live Glean Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.12.5 Live Glean Recent Developments

11.13 NorQuin

11.13.1 NorQuin Corporation Information

11.13.2 NorQuin Overview

11.13.3 NorQuin Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 NorQuin Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.13.5 NorQuin Recent Developments

11.14 Andean Valley Corporation

11.14.1 Andean Valley Corporation Corporation Information

11.14.2 Andean Valley Corporation Overview

11.14.3 Andean Valley Corporation Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Andean Valley Corporation Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.14.5 Andean Valley Corporation Recent Developments

11.15 Beichun

11.15.1 Beichun Corporation Information

11.15.2 Beichun Overview

11.15.3 Beichun Alternative Flours Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Beichun Alternative Flours Products and Services

11.15.5 Beichun Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Alternative Flours Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Alternative Flours Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Alternative Flours Production Mode & Process

12.4 Alternative Flours Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Alternative Flours Sales Channels

12.4.2 Alternative Flours Distributors

12.5 Alternative Flours Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

