Global Packaged Salad Market Estimated to be US$ 5040.6 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

The mixture of various kinds of vegetables and fruits, which are dressed in various condiments and accompanied by meat and seafood, has gained some substantial popularity across the globe. On the basis of product type, Normal Type represent the largest share of the worldwide Packaged Salad market, with 86% value share. In the applications, Offline Sale segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 82% share of global value market. Americas holds the major share in the market, with a share of 46%. The global Packaged Salad market size is projected to reach US$ 7822.7 million by 2027, from US$ 5040.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Packaged Salad production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Packaged Salad by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Packaged Salad market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Packaged Salad market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Packaged Salad markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Packaged Salad market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Packaged Salad market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Packaged Salad market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and sales channel segments of the global Packaged Salad market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Packaged Salad market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Packaged Salad market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Packaged Salad market by each sales channel segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Summer Fresh, Sunfresh, Fresh Express, Gotham Greens, Bright Farms, Evertaste, Taylor Farms, Shake Salad, Vega Mayor SA (Florette), Dole Food Company, Curation Foods, Misionero, Mann Packing, Bonduelle

Market Segment by Type

, Organic Packaged Salad, Normal Packaged Salad Market Segment by Sales Channel, Offline Sale, Online Sale Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Packaged Salad market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Packaged Salad market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Packaged Salad market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Packaged Salad Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Organic Packaged Salad

1.2.3 Normal Packaged Salad

1.3 Market Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Packaged Salad Market Share by Sales Channel (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Offline Sale

1.3.3 Online Sale

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Packaged Salad Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Packaged Salad Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Packaged Salad Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Packaged Salad Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Packaged Salad Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Packaged Salad Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Packaged Salad Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Packaged Salad Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Packaged Salad Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Packaged Salad Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Packaged Salad Industry Trends

2.5.1 Packaged Salad Market Trends

2.5.2 Packaged Salad Market Drivers

2.5.3 Packaged Salad Market Challenges

2.5.4 Packaged Salad Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Packaged Salad Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Packaged Salad Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Packaged Salad Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Packaged Salad Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Packaged Salad by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Packaged Salad Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Packaged Salad Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Packaged Salad Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Packaged Salad Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Packaged Salad as of 2020)

3.4 Global Packaged Salad Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Packaged Salad Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Packaged Salad Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Packaged Salad Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Packaged Salad Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Packaged Salad Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Packaged Salad Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Packaged Salad Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Packaged Salad Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Packaged Salad Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Packaged Salad Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Packaged Salad Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Packaged Salad Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Packaged Salad Market Size by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Packaged Salad Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Packaged Salad Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Packaged Salad Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Packaged Salad Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Packaged Salad Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Packaged Salad Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Packaged Salad Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Packaged Salad Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Packaged Salad Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Packaged Salad Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Packaged Salad Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Packaged Salad Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Packaged Salad Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Packaged Salad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Packaged Salad Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Packaged Salad Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Packaged Salad Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Packaged Salad Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Packaged Salad Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Packaged Salad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Packaged Salad Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Packaged Salad Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Packaged Salad Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Packaged Salad Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Packaged Salad Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Packaged Salad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Packaged Salad Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Packaged Salad Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Packaged Salad Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Packaged Salad Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Packaged Salad Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Packaged Salad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Packaged Salad Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Packaged Salad Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Packaged Salad Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Packaged Salad Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Packaged Salad Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Packaged Salad Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Packaged Salad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Packaged Salad Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Packaged Salad Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Packaged Salad Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Packaged Salad Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Packaged Salad Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Packaged Salad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged Salad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Summer Fresh

11.1.1 Summer Fresh Corporation Information

11.1.2 Summer Fresh Overview

11.1.3 Summer Fresh Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Summer Fresh Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.1.5 Summer Fresh Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Summer Fresh Recent Developments

11.2 Sunfresh

11.2.1 Sunfresh Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sunfresh Overview

11.2.3 Sunfresh Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Sunfresh Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.2.5 Sunfresh Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sunfresh Recent Developments

11.3 Fresh Express

11.3.1 Fresh Express Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fresh Express Overview

11.3.3 Fresh Express Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Fresh Express Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.3.5 Fresh Express Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Fresh Express Recent Developments

11.4 Gotham Greens

11.4.1 Gotham Greens Corporation Information

11.4.2 Gotham Greens Overview

11.4.3 Gotham Greens Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Gotham Greens Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.4.5 Gotham Greens Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Gotham Greens Recent Developments

11.5 Bright Farms

11.5.1 Bright Farms Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bright Farms Overview

11.5.3 Bright Farms Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Bright Farms Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.5.5 Bright Farms Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Bright Farms Recent Developments

11.6 Evertaste

11.6.1 Evertaste Corporation Information

11.6.2 Evertaste Overview

11.6.3 Evertaste Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Evertaste Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.6.5 Evertaste Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Evertaste Recent Developments

11.7 Taylor Farms

11.7.1 Taylor Farms Corporation Information

11.7.2 Taylor Farms Overview

11.7.3 Taylor Farms Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Taylor Farms Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.7.5 Taylor Farms Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Taylor Farms Recent Developments

11.8 Shake Salad

11.8.1 Shake Salad Corporation Information

11.8.2 Shake Salad Overview

11.8.3 Shake Salad Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Shake Salad Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.8.5 Shake Salad Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Shake Salad Recent Developments

11.9 Vega Mayor SA (Florette)

11.9.1 Vega Mayor SA (Florette) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Vega Mayor SA (Florette) Overview

11.9.3 Vega Mayor SA (Florette) Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Vega Mayor SA (Florette) Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.9.5 Vega Mayor SA (Florette) Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Vega Mayor SA (Florette) Recent Developments

11.10 Dole Food Company

11.10.1 Dole Food Company Corporation Information

11.10.2 Dole Food Company Overview

11.10.3 Dole Food Company Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Dole Food Company Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.10.5 Dole Food Company Packaged Salad SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Dole Food Company Recent Developments

11.11 Curation Foods

11.11.1 Curation Foods Corporation Information

11.11.2 Curation Foods Overview

11.11.3 Curation Foods Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Curation Foods Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.11.5 Curation Foods Recent Developments

11.12 Misionero

11.12.1 Misionero Corporation Information

11.12.2 Misionero Overview

11.12.3 Misionero Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Misionero Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.12.5 Misionero Recent Developments

11.13 Mann Packing

11.13.1 Mann Packing Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mann Packing Overview

11.13.3 Mann Packing Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Mann Packing Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.13.5 Mann Packing Recent Developments

11.14 Bonduelle

11.14.1 Bonduelle Corporation Information

11.14.2 Bonduelle Overview

11.14.3 Bonduelle Packaged Salad Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Bonduelle Packaged Salad Products and Services

11.14.5 Bonduelle Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Packaged Salad Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Packaged Salad Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Packaged Salad Production Mode & Process

12.4 Packaged Salad Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Packaged Salad Sales Channels

12.4.2 Packaged Salad Distributors

12.5 Packaged Salad Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

