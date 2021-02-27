Global Milk and Butter Market Keeps Fast Growth with CAGR 3.6 % – QYResearch Report

Milk is an opaque white fluid which is rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young. On the basis of product type, Milk-dairy represent the largest share of the worldwide Milk and Butter market, with 95% share. In the applications, Retail segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 60% share of global market. Asia Pacific holds the major share in the market, with a share of 42%. The global Milk and Butter market size is projected to reach US$ 255300 million by 2027, from US$ 206490 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Milk and Butter production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Milk and Butter by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Milk and Butter market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Milk and Butter market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Milk and Butter markets such as North America, Europe, China, India and Japan, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Milk and Butter market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Milk and Butter market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Milk and Butter market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Milk and Butter market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Milk and Butter market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Milk and Butter market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Milk and Butter market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Nestle, Lactalis, Danone, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Dairy Farmers of America, Arla Foods, Saputo, Yili, Mengniu, Muller Group, Amul, Meiji, DFA (Dean Foods), DMK, Sodiaal, Agropur, Schreiber Foods, Ornua, Land O’ Lakes, Organic Valley

Market Segment by Type

, Milk-dairy, Butter Market Segment by Application, Retail, Foodservice Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Milk and Butter market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Milk and Butter market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Milk and Butter market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

