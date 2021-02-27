Global Stevia Extract Market Valued US$ US$ 514.5 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Stevia/stevia rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to paraguay. The leaves of the stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Stevia Extract market, especially China. In the industry, Purecircle Limited profits most in 2019, CCGB and Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 26.39%, 12.27% and 11.84% in 2019. . There are four mainly types of Stevia Extract, including Reb A, Reb M, Reb D and Others. Reb A is the main type for Stevia Extract, and it reached 95.24% of global sales volume. The global Stevia Extract market size is projected to reach US$ 738.1 million by 2027, from US$ 514.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Stevia Extract production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Stevia Extract by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Stevia Extract market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Stevia Extract market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Stevia Extract markets such as China, Japan and India, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Stevia Extract market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Stevia Extract market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Stevia Extract market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Stevia Extract market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Stevia Extract market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Stevia Extract market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Stevia Extract market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Purecircle Limited, CCGB, Layn, Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd, Cargill (Evolva), Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., GLG Life Tech, Tate & Lyle, Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd., INGIA Biotechnology, Zhongda Hengyuan Biotech, Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Market Segment by Type

, Reb A, Reb M, Reb D, Others Market Segment by Application, Foods & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Stevia Extract market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Stevia Extract market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Stevia Extract market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Stevia Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Reb A

1.2.3 Reb M

1.2.4 Reb D

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Stevia Extract Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Foods & Beverage

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Stevia Extract Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Stevia Extract Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Stevia Extract Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Stevia Extract Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Stevia Extract Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Stevia Extract Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Stevia Extract Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Stevia Extract Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Stevia Extract Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Stevia Extract Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Stevia Extract Industry Trends

2.5.1 Stevia Extract Market Trends

2.5.2 Stevia Extract Market Drivers

2.5.3 Stevia Extract Market Challenges

2.5.4 Stevia Extract Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Stevia Extract Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Stevia Extract Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Stevia Extract Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Stevia Extract Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Stevia Extract by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Stevia Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Stevia Extract Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Stevia Extract Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Stevia Extract Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Stevia Extract as of 2020)

3.4 Global Stevia Extract Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Stevia Extract Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Stevia Extract Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Stevia Extract Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Stevia Extract Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Stevia Extract Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Stevia Extract Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Stevia Extract Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Stevia Extract Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Stevia Extract Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Stevia Extract Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Stevia Extract Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Stevia Extract Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Stevia Extract Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Stevia Extract Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Stevia Extract Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Stevia Extract Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Stevia Extract Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Stevia Extract Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Stevia Extract Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Stevia Extract Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Stevia Extract Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Stevia Extract Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Stevia Extract Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Stevia Extract Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Stevia Extract Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Stevia Extract Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Stevia Extract Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Stevia Extract Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Stevia Extract Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Stevia Extract Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Stevia Extract Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Stevia Extract Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Stevia Extract Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Stevia Extract Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Stevia Extract Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Stevia Extract Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Stevia Extract Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Stevia Extract Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Stevia Extract Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Stevia Extract Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Stevia Extract Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Stevia Extract Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Stevia Extract Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Stevia Extract Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Stevia Extract Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Extract Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Stevia Extract Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Stevia Extract Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Stevia Extract Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Stevia Extract Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Stevia Extract Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Stevia Extract Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Stevia Extract Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Stevia Extract Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Stevia Extract Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Stevia Extract Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Stevia Extract Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Stevia Extract Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Extract Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Purecircle Limited

11.1.1 Purecircle Limited Corporation Information

11.1.2 Purecircle Limited Overview

11.1.3 Purecircle Limited Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Purecircle Limited Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.1.5 Purecircle Limited Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Purecircle Limited Recent Developments

11.2 CCGB

11.2.1 CCGB Corporation Information

11.2.2 CCGB Overview

11.2.3 CCGB Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 CCGB Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.2.5 CCGB Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 CCGB Recent Developments

11.3 Layn

11.3.1 Layn Corporation Information

11.3.2 Layn Overview

11.3.3 Layn Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Layn Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.3.5 Layn Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Layn Recent Developments

11.4 Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd

11.4.1 Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd Overview

11.4.3 Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.4.5 Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd Recent Developments

11.5 Cargill (Evolva)

11.5.1 Cargill (Evolva) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cargill (Evolva) Overview

11.5.3 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.5.5 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Cargill (Evolva) Recent Developments

11.6 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

11.6.1 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. Overview

11.6.3 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.6.5 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 GLG Life Tech

11.7.1 GLG Life Tech Corporation Information

11.7.2 GLG Life Tech Overview

11.7.3 GLG Life Tech Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 GLG Life Tech Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.7.5 GLG Life Tech Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 GLG Life Tech Recent Developments

11.8 Tate & Lyle

11.8.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tate & Lyle Overview

11.8.3 Tate & Lyle Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Tate & Lyle Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.8.5 Tate & Lyle Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Tate & Lyle Recent Developments

11.9 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd.

11.9.1 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd. Overview

11.9.3 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd. Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd. Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.9.5 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd. Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

11.10 INGIA Biotechnology

11.10.1 INGIA Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.10.2 INGIA Biotechnology Overview

11.10.3 INGIA Biotechnology Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 INGIA Biotechnology Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.10.5 INGIA Biotechnology Stevia Extract SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 INGIA Biotechnology Recent Developments

11.11 Zhongda Hengyuan Biotech

11.11.1 Zhongda Hengyuan Biotech Corporation Information

11.11.2 Zhongda Hengyuan Biotech Overview

11.11.3 Zhongda Hengyuan Biotech Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Zhongda Hengyuan Biotech Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.11.5 Zhongda Hengyuan Biotech Recent Developments

11.12 Hunan NutraMax Inc.

11.12.1 Hunan NutraMax Inc. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hunan NutraMax Inc. Overview

11.12.3 Hunan NutraMax Inc. Stevia Extract Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Hunan NutraMax Inc. Stevia Extract Products and Services

11.12.5 Hunan NutraMax Inc. Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Stevia Extract Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Stevia Extract Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Stevia Extract Production Mode & Process

12.4 Stevia Extract Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Stevia Extract Sales Channels

12.4.2 Stevia Extract Distributors

12.5 Stevia Extract Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

