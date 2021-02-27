Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Will be US$ 1421 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Hydrolysed vegetable protein is derived from boiling cereals or legumes in hydrochloric acid and then neutralizing the solution with sodium hydroxide. The acid breaks down, the protein present in vegetables into their component amino acids. The resulting product is further known as hydrolysed vegetable protein. Hydrolysed vegetable protein is widely used as a flavor enhancer in many processed foods such as soups, sauces, stews, seasoned snack foods, gravies, hot dogs, dips and dressings. It is also blended with other spices to make seasonings that are used in or on foods. The Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market is very fragmented and the competition is fierce. According to the survey, the world’s top 5 manufacturers Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, Exter, Griffith Foods and Sensient Technologies accounted for less than 20% of the market share in 2019.The technology of each manufacturer is relatively mature, and the world’s leading manufacturers are working hard to develop new application areas. As the largest producer, China produced about 160 K tons of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) in 2019, accounting for 40% of the global total approximately. Meanwhile, China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2019. Following China, European Union is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of about 20%. The global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market size is projected to reach US$ 1882.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1421 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, Exter, Griffith Foods, Sensient Technologies, Vitana, Kerry, Aipu, Cargill, Basic Food Flavors, San Soon Seng Food Industries, Ajinomoto, New Weikang, Levapan, Way Chein, Campbell, IFF, Givaudan, Firmenich, Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences, Symega, Haco, Symrise, A. Costantino & C. spa, Flavor House, Weijia, Ingredient Inc, Nactis Flavours, Zamek, Foodchem International, Inthaco, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals, Philippine Aminosan, Zhonghui, New Alliance Dye Chem, Titan Biotech
Market Segment by Type
, Soy HVP, Wheat HVP, Others HVP Market Segment by Application, Soy Sauce, Other Sauces, Soup Bases, Marinade, Other Food, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Soy HVP
1.2.3 Wheat HVP
1.2.4 Others HVP
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Soy Sauce
1.3.3 Other Sauces
1.3.4 Soup Bases
1.3.5 Marinade
1.3.6 Other Food
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Industry Trends
2.5.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Trends
2.5.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Drivers
2.5.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Challenges
2.5.4 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) as of 2020)
3.4 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Tate & Lyle
11.1.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information
11.1.2 Tate & Lyle Overview
11.1.3 Tate & Lyle Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Tate & Lyle Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.1.5 Tate & Lyle Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Tate & Lyle Recent Developments
11.2 Archer Daniels Midland
11.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information
11.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Overview
11.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments
11.3 Exter
11.3.1 Exter Corporation Information
11.3.2 Exter Overview
11.3.3 Exter Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Exter Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.3.5 Exter Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Exter Recent Developments
11.4 Griffith Foods
11.4.1 Griffith Foods Corporation Information
11.4.2 Griffith Foods Overview
11.4.3 Griffith Foods Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Griffith Foods Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.4.5 Griffith Foods Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Griffith Foods Recent Developments
11.5 Sensient Technologies
11.5.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Information
11.5.2 Sensient Technologies Overview
11.5.3 Sensient Technologies Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Sensient Technologies Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.5.5 Sensient Technologies Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Sensient Technologies Recent Developments
11.6 Vitana
11.6.1 Vitana Corporation Information
11.6.2 Vitana Overview
11.6.3 Vitana Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Vitana Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.6.5 Vitana Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Vitana Recent Developments
11.7 Kerry
11.7.1 Kerry Corporation Information
11.7.2 Kerry Overview
11.7.3 Kerry Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Kerry Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.7.5 Kerry Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Kerry Recent Developments
11.8 Aipu
11.8.1 Aipu Corporation Information
11.8.2 Aipu Overview
11.8.3 Aipu Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Aipu Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.8.5 Aipu Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Aipu Recent Developments
11.9 Cargill
11.9.1 Cargill Corporation Information
11.9.2 Cargill Overview
11.9.3 Cargill Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Cargill Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.9.5 Cargill Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Cargill Recent Developments
11.10 Basic Food Flavors
11.10.1 Basic Food Flavors Corporation Information
11.10.2 Basic Food Flavors Overview
11.10.3 Basic Food Flavors Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Basic Food Flavors Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.10.5 Basic Food Flavors Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Basic Food Flavors Recent Developments
11.11 San Soon Seng Food Industries
11.11.1 San Soon Seng Food Industries Corporation Information
11.11.2 San Soon Seng Food Industries Overview
11.11.3 San Soon Seng Food Industries Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 San Soon Seng Food Industries Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.11.5 San Soon Seng Food Industries Recent Developments
11.12 Ajinomoto
11.12.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information
11.12.2 Ajinomoto Overview
11.12.3 Ajinomoto Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Ajinomoto Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.12.5 Ajinomoto Recent Developments
11.13 New Weikang
11.13.1 New Weikang Corporation Information
11.13.2 New Weikang Overview
11.13.3 New Weikang Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 New Weikang Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.13.5 New Weikang Recent Developments
11.14 Levapan
11.14.1 Levapan Corporation Information
11.14.2 Levapan Overview
11.14.3 Levapan Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Levapan Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.14.5 Levapan Recent Developments
11.15 Way Chein
11.15.1 Way Chein Corporation Information
11.15.2 Way Chein Overview
11.15.3 Way Chein Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Way Chein Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.15.5 Way Chein Recent Developments
11.16 Campbell
11.16.1 Campbell Corporation Information
11.16.2 Campbell Overview
11.16.3 Campbell Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Campbell Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.16.5 Campbell Recent Developments
11.17 IFF
11.17.1 IFF Corporation Information
11.17.2 IFF Overview
11.17.3 IFF Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 IFF Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.17.5 IFF Recent Developments
11.18 Givaudan
11.18.1 Givaudan Corporation Information
11.18.2 Givaudan Overview
11.18.3 Givaudan Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Givaudan Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.18.5 Givaudan Recent Developments
11.19 Firmenich
11.19.1 Firmenich Corporation Information
11.19.2 Firmenich Overview
11.19.3 Firmenich Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Firmenich Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.19.5 Firmenich Recent Developments
11.20 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences
11.20.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Corporation Information
11.20.2 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Overview
11.20.3 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.20.5 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Recent Developments
11.21 Symega
11.21.1 Symega Corporation Information
11.21.2 Symega Overview
11.21.3 Symega Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Symega Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.21.5 Symega Recent Developments
11.22 Haco
11.22.1 Haco Corporation Information
11.22.2 Haco Overview
11.22.3 Haco Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Haco Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.22.5 Haco Recent Developments
11.23 Symrise
11.23.1 Symrise Corporation Information
11.23.2 Symrise Overview
11.23.3 Symrise Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Symrise Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.23.5 Symrise Recent Developments
11.24 A. Costantino & C. spa
11.24.1 A. Costantino & C. spa Corporation Information
11.24.2 A. Costantino & C. spa Overview
11.24.3 A. Costantino & C. spa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 A. Costantino & C. spa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.24.5 A. Costantino & C. spa Recent Developments
11.25 Flavor House
11.25.1 Flavor House Corporation Information
11.25.2 Flavor House Overview
11.25.3 Flavor House Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 Flavor House Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.25.5 Flavor House Recent Developments
11.26 Weijia
11.26.1 Weijia Corporation Information
11.26.2 Weijia Overview
11.26.3 Weijia Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Weijia Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.26.5 Weijia Recent Developments
11.27 Ingredient Inc
11.27.1 Ingredient Inc Corporation Information
11.27.2 Ingredient Inc Overview
11.27.3 Ingredient Inc Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.27.4 Ingredient Inc Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.27.5 Ingredient Inc Recent Developments
11.28 Nactis Flavours
11.28.1 Nactis Flavours Corporation Information
11.28.2 Nactis Flavours Overview
11.28.3 Nactis Flavours Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.28.4 Nactis Flavours Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.28.5 Nactis Flavours Recent Developments
11.29 Zamek
11.29.1 Zamek Corporation Information
11.29.2 Zamek Overview
11.29.3 Zamek Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.29.4 Zamek Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.29.5 Zamek Recent Developments
11.30 Foodchem International
11.30.1 Foodchem International Corporation Information
11.30.2 Foodchem International Overview
11.30.3 Foodchem International Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.30.4 Foodchem International Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.30.5 Foodchem International Recent Developments
11.31 Inthaco
11.31.1 Inthaco Corporation Information
11.31.2 Inthaco Overview
11.31.3 Inthaco Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.31.4 Inthaco Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.31.5 Inthaco Recent Developments
11.32 Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals
11.32.1 Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.32.2 Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Overview
11.32.3 Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.32.4 Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.32.5 Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments
11.33 Philippine Aminosan
11.33.1 Philippine Aminosan Corporation Information
11.33.2 Philippine Aminosan Overview
11.33.3 Philippine Aminosan Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.33.4 Philippine Aminosan Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.33.5 Philippine Aminosan Recent Developments
11.34 Zhonghui
11.34.1 Zhonghui Corporation Information
11.34.2 Zhonghui Overview
11.34.3 Zhonghui Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.34.4 Zhonghui Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.34.5 Zhonghui Recent Developments
11.35 New Alliance Dye Chem
11.35.1 New Alliance Dye Chem Corporation Information
11.35.2 New Alliance Dye Chem Overview
11.35.3 New Alliance Dye Chem Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.35.4 New Alliance Dye Chem Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products and Services
11.35.5 New Alliance Dye Chem Recent Developments
11.36 Titan Biotech 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Production Mode & Process
12.4 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Channels
12.4.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Distributors
12.5 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
