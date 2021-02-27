Global Potato Flake Market Will Reach to $ US$ 878.7 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Potato flakes are flat chunks of dehydrated mashed potato. These flakes are the main ingredient in pre-mashed potato sold in food stores, in commercially available products, like instant mashed potatoes, croquettes, pasta and fabricated snacks. On the basis of product type, Standard Potato Flakes represent the largest share of the worldwide Potato Flakes market, with 62.07% share. In the applications, Snacks segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 39.90% share of global market. PepsiCo occupies most of the world’s Potato Flake market, with the market share of 25.70%. Europe holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 44.22%. The global Potato Flake market size is projected to reach US$ 1267.8 million by 2027, from US$ 878.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Potato Flake production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Potato Flake by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Potato Flake market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Potato Flake market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Potato Flake markets such as North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China and Southeast Asia, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Potato Flake market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Potato Flake market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Potato Flake market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Potato Flake market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Potato Flake market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Potato Flake market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Potato Flake market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, PepsiCo, Lutosa (McCain), Lamb Weston, Aviko Rixona, Dali Group, Mydibel, Orion Confectionery, Oishi, Goodrich Cereals, Bob’s Red Mill

Market Segment by Type

, Standard Potato Flakes, Low Leach Potato Flakes Market Segment by Application, Snacks, Soups and Sauces, Bakery Products, Other Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Potato Flake market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Potato Flake market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Potato Flake market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Potato Flake Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Standard Potato Flakes

1.2.3 Low Leach Potato Flakes

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Potato Flake Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Snacks

1.3.3 Soups and Sauces

1.3.4 Bakery Products

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Potato Flake Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Potato Flake Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Potato Flake Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Potato Flake Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Potato Flake Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Potato Flake Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Potato Flake Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Potato Flake Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Potato Flake Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Potato Flake Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Potato Flake Industry Trends

2.5.1 Potato Flake Market Trends

2.5.2 Potato Flake Market Drivers

2.5.3 Potato Flake Market Challenges

2.5.4 Potato Flake Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Potato Flake Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Potato Flake Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Potato Flake Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Potato Flake Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Potato Flake by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Potato Flake Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Potato Flake Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Potato Flake Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Potato Flake Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Potato Flake as of 2020)

3.4 Global Potato Flake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Potato Flake Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Potato Flake Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Potato Flake Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Potato Flake Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Potato Flake Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Potato Flake Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Potato Flake Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Potato Flake Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Potato Flake Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Potato Flake Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Potato Flake Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Potato Flake Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Potato Flake Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Potato Flake Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Potato Flake Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Potato Flake Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Potato Flake Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Potato Flake Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Potato Flake Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Potato Flake Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Potato Flake Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Potato Flake Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Potato Flake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Potato Flake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Potato Flake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Potato Flake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Potato Flake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Potato Flake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Potato Flake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Potato Flake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Potato Flake Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Potato Flake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Potato Flake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Potato Flake Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Potato Flake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Potato Flake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Potato Flake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Potato Flake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Potato Flake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Potato Flake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Potato Flake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Potato Flake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Potato Flake Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Potato Flake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Potato Flake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Potato Flake Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Potato Flake Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Potato Flake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Potato Flake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Potato Flake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Potato Flake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Potato Flake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Potato Flake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Potato Flake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Potato Flake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Potato Flake Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Potato Flake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Potato Flake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Flake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 PepsiCo

11.1.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.1.2 PepsiCo Overview

11.1.3 PepsiCo Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 PepsiCo Potato Flake Products and Services

11.1.5 PepsiCo Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 PepsiCo Recent Developments

11.2 Lutosa (McCain)

11.2.1 Lutosa (McCain) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lutosa (McCain) Overview

11.2.3 Lutosa (McCain) Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Lutosa (McCain) Potato Flake Products and Services

11.2.5 Lutosa (McCain) Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Lutosa (McCain) Recent Developments

11.3 Lamb Weston

11.3.1 Lamb Weston Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lamb Weston Overview

11.3.3 Lamb Weston Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Lamb Weston Potato Flake Products and Services

11.3.5 Lamb Weston Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Lamb Weston Recent Developments

11.4 Aviko Rixona

11.4.1 Aviko Rixona Corporation Information

11.4.2 Aviko Rixona Overview

11.4.3 Aviko Rixona Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Aviko Rixona Potato Flake Products and Services

11.4.5 Aviko Rixona Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Aviko Rixona Recent Developments

11.5 Dali Group

11.5.1 Dali Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Dali Group Overview

11.5.3 Dali Group Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Dali Group Potato Flake Products and Services

11.5.5 Dali Group Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Dali Group Recent Developments

11.6 Mydibel

11.6.1 Mydibel Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mydibel Overview

11.6.3 Mydibel Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Mydibel Potato Flake Products and Services

11.6.5 Mydibel Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Mydibel Recent Developments

11.7 Orion Confectionery

11.7.1 Orion Confectionery Corporation Information

11.7.2 Orion Confectionery Overview

11.7.3 Orion Confectionery Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Orion Confectionery Potato Flake Products and Services

11.7.5 Orion Confectionery Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Orion Confectionery Recent Developments

11.8 Oishi

11.8.1 Oishi Corporation Information

11.8.2 Oishi Overview

11.8.3 Oishi Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Oishi Potato Flake Products and Services

11.8.5 Oishi Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Oishi Recent Developments

11.9 Goodrich Cereals

11.9.1 Goodrich Cereals Corporation Information

11.9.2 Goodrich Cereals Overview

11.9.3 Goodrich Cereals Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Goodrich Cereals Potato Flake Products and Services

11.9.5 Goodrich Cereals Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Goodrich Cereals Recent Developments

11.10 Bob’s Red Mill

11.10.1 Bob’s Red Mill Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bob’s Red Mill Overview

11.10.3 Bob’s Red Mill Potato Flake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Bob’s Red Mill Potato Flake Products and Services

11.10.5 Bob’s Red Mill Potato Flake SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Bob’s Red Mill Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Potato Flake Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Potato Flake Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Potato Flake Production Mode & Process

12.4 Potato Flake Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Potato Flake Sales Channels

12.4.2 Potato Flake Distributors

12.5 Potato Flake Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

