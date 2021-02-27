Global Duck Meats Market Witnesses Fast Growth with CAGR of 3.5% – QYResearch Report

Duck meat is different than chicken in terms of its appearance and nutritional content. It is full of nutrients and provides an excellent taste and texture. The duck meat industry is mainly concentrated in China. In 2019, China’s production and sales volume ranked first in the world. In 2019, China’s sales accounted for about 3/4 of the global market. In addition, most of China’s duck meat products are mainly exported to Europe and the United States. Slightly less than 60% of the duck meat produced are sought through retails, and about 30% of them go to food services. The global Duck Meats market size is projected to reach US$ 16920 million by 2027, from US$ 13770 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Duck Meats production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Duck Meats by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Duck Meats market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Duck Meats market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Duck Meats markets such as North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Austrilia and India, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Duck Meats market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Duck Meats market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Duck Meats market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Duck Meats market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Duck Meats market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Duck Meats market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Duck Meats market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, New Hope Liuhe, Ecolovo Group, Huaying Agricultural, Guangxi GuiLiu, Huaxing Food Group, Maple Leaf Farms, Weifang Legang Food, Jining Lvyuan Food, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group, Weifang Jinhexinshidai Food, Pepe’s Ducks, TQLS (Tie Qi Li Shi Group), Aviland2001 KFT

Market Segment by Type

, Fresh Duck Meats, Processed Duck Meats Market Segment by Application, Retails, Foodservices, Food Processing Plant Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Duck Meats market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Duck Meats market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Duck Meats market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Duck Meats Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fresh Duck Meats

1.2.3 Processed Duck Meats

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Duck Meats Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Retails

1.3.3 Foodservices

1.3.4 Food Processing Plant

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Duck Meats Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Duck Meats Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Duck Meats Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Duck Meats Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Duck Meats Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Duck Meats Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Duck Meats Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Duck Meats Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Duck Meats Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Duck Meats Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Duck Meats Industry Trends

2.5.1 Duck Meats Market Trends

2.5.2 Duck Meats Market Drivers

2.5.3 Duck Meats Market Challenges

2.5.4 Duck Meats Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Duck Meats Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Duck Meats Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Duck Meats Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Duck Meats Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Duck Meats by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Duck Meats Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Duck Meats Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Duck Meats Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Duck Meats Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Duck Meats as of 2020)

3.4 Global Duck Meats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Duck Meats Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Duck Meats Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Duck Meats Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Duck Meats Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Duck Meats Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Duck Meats Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Duck Meats Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Duck Meats Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Duck Meats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Duck Meats Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Duck Meats Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Duck Meats Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Duck Meats Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Duck Meats Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Duck Meats Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Duck Meats Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Duck Meats Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Duck Meats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Duck Meats Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Duck Meats Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Duck Meats Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Duck Meats Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Duck Meats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Duck Meats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Duck Meats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Duck Meats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Duck Meats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Duck Meats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Duck Meats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Duck Meats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Duck Meats Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Duck Meats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Duck Meats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Duck Meats Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Duck Meats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Duck Meats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Duck Meats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Duck Meats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Duck Meats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Duck Meats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Duck Meats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Duck Meats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Duck Meats Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Duck Meats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Duck Meats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Duck Meats Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Duck Meats Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Duck Meats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Duck Meats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Duck Meats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Duck Meats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Duck Meats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Duck Meats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Duck Meats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Duck Meats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Duck Meats Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Duck Meats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Duck Meats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Duck Meats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 New Hope Liuhe

11.1.1 New Hope Liuhe Corporation Information

11.1.2 New Hope Liuhe Overview

11.1.3 New Hope Liuhe Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 New Hope Liuhe Duck Meats Products and Services

11.1.5 New Hope Liuhe Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 New Hope Liuhe Recent Developments

11.2 Ecolovo Group

11.2.1 Ecolovo Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ecolovo Group Overview

11.2.3 Ecolovo Group Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ecolovo Group Duck Meats Products and Services

11.2.5 Ecolovo Group Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Ecolovo Group Recent Developments

11.3 Huaying Agricultural

11.3.1 Huaying Agricultural Corporation Information

11.3.2 Huaying Agricultural Overview

11.3.3 Huaying Agricultural Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Huaying Agricultural Duck Meats Products and Services

11.3.5 Huaying Agricultural Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Huaying Agricultural Recent Developments

11.4 Guangxi GuiLiu

11.4.1 Guangxi GuiLiu Corporation Information

11.4.2 Guangxi GuiLiu Overview

11.4.3 Guangxi GuiLiu Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Guangxi GuiLiu Duck Meats Products and Services

11.4.5 Guangxi GuiLiu Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Guangxi GuiLiu Recent Developments

11.5 Huaxing Food Group

11.5.1 Huaxing Food Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Huaxing Food Group Overview

11.5.3 Huaxing Food Group Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Huaxing Food Group Duck Meats Products and Services

11.5.5 Huaxing Food Group Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Huaxing Food Group Recent Developments

11.6 Maple Leaf Farms

11.6.1 Maple Leaf Farms Corporation Information

11.6.2 Maple Leaf Farms Overview

11.6.3 Maple Leaf Farms Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Maple Leaf Farms Duck Meats Products and Services

11.6.5 Maple Leaf Farms Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Maple Leaf Farms Recent Developments

11.7 Weifang Legang Food

11.7.1 Weifang Legang Food Corporation Information

11.7.2 Weifang Legang Food Overview

11.7.3 Weifang Legang Food Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Weifang Legang Food Duck Meats Products and Services

11.7.5 Weifang Legang Food Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Weifang Legang Food Recent Developments

11.8 Jining Lvyuan Food

11.8.1 Jining Lvyuan Food Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jining Lvyuan Food Overview

11.8.3 Jining Lvyuan Food Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Jining Lvyuan Food Duck Meats Products and Services

11.8.5 Jining Lvyuan Food Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Jining Lvyuan Food Recent Developments

11.9 Charoen Pokphand Foods

11.9.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods Corporation Information

11.9.2 Charoen Pokphand Foods Overview

11.9.3 Charoen Pokphand Foods Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Charoen Pokphand Foods Duck Meats Products and Services

11.9.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods Recent Developments

11.10 Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group

11.10.1 Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group Overview

11.10.3 Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group Duck Meats Products and Services

11.10.5 Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group Duck Meats SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Inner Mongolia Saifeiya Group Recent Developments

11.11 Weifang Jinhexinshidai Food

11.11.1 Weifang Jinhexinshidai Food Corporation Information

11.11.2 Weifang Jinhexinshidai Food Overview

11.11.3 Weifang Jinhexinshidai Food Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Weifang Jinhexinshidai Food Duck Meats Products and Services

11.11.5 Weifang Jinhexinshidai Food Recent Developments

11.12 Pepe’s Ducks

11.12.1 Pepe’s Ducks Corporation Information

11.12.2 Pepe’s Ducks Overview

11.12.3 Pepe’s Ducks Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Pepe’s Ducks Duck Meats Products and Services

11.12.5 Pepe’s Ducks Recent Developments

11.13 TQLS (Tie Qi Li Shi Group)

11.13.1 TQLS (Tie Qi Li Shi Group) Corporation Information

11.13.2 TQLS (Tie Qi Li Shi Group) Overview

11.13.3 TQLS (Tie Qi Li Shi Group) Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 TQLS (Tie Qi Li Shi Group) Duck Meats Products and Services

11.13.5 TQLS (Tie Qi Li Shi Group) Recent Developments

11.14 Aviland2001 KFT

11.14.1 Aviland2001 KFT Corporation Information

11.14.2 Aviland2001 KFT Overview

11.14.3 Aviland2001 KFT Duck Meats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Aviland2001 KFT Duck Meats Products and Services

11.14.5 Aviland2001 KFT Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Duck Meats Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Duck Meats Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Duck Meats Production Mode & Process

12.4 Duck Meats Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Duck Meats Sales Channels

12.4.2 Duck Meats Distributors

12.5 Duck Meats Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

