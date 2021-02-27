Global Sweet Potato Fries Market Growths with CAGR 11.9%- QYResearch Report

Sweet potatoes are a rich source of fibre as well as containing an array of vitamins and minerals including iron, calcium, selenium, and they’re a good source of most of our B vitamins and vitamin C. Sweet potato fries refers to all dishes of fried elongated pieces of sweet potatoes, which is varies in shape and size. The report mainly focuses on frozen sweet potato fries. Sweet Potato Fries are mainly classified into Strip and Irregular types. The Strip type accounted for the larger part of the revenue market, with 75.27% in 2019. Consumers can buy Sweet Potato Fries through Online and Offline channel, and the latter is the main one, taking up about 85.60% of the sales volume share in 2019. Lamb Weston, McChain Foods and Simplot are the Top 3 players of the global Sweet Potato Fries market. They took up about 95.27% of the global market in 2019. The global Sweet Potato Fries market size is projected to reach US$ 6729.4 million by 2027, from US$ 3427.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Sweet Potato Fries production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Sweet Potato Fries by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Sweet Potato Fries market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Sweet Potato Fries market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Sweet Potato Fries markets such as Europe, North America, China, India and South America, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Sweet Potato Fries market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Sweet Potato Fries market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Sweet Potato Fries market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and sales channel segments of the global Sweet Potato Fries market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Sweet Potato Fries market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Sweet Potato Fries market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Sweet Potato Fries market by each sales channel segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Simplot, Aviko, Ardo, International Food and Goods, Ore-Ida, Russet House, Farm Frites, Cavendish Farms, Trinity Frozen Foods, Mr Chips

Market Segment by Type

, Strip Sweet Potato Fries, Irregular Sweet Potato Fries Market Segment by Sales Channel, Online Sales, Offline Sales Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Sweet Potato Fries market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Sweet Potato Fries market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Sweet Potato Fries market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

