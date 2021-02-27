Global Perilla Oil Market Will be US$ 874.9 Million in 2027 with CAGR 10.6 % – QYResearch Report

Perilla oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from perilla seeds. Having a distinct nutty aroma and taste, the oil pressed from the toasted perilla seeds is used as a culinary oil. And the oil pressed from untoasted perilla seeds is used for non-culinary purposes. The market concentration of perilla oil is not high, from the perspective of the manufacturers, perilla oil is a new type of oil, and the industry is a new type of industry. There are no leading companies in the market, and the industry concentration is low. According to the survey, there are at least dozens of manufacturers in China, and most players’ production capacity is less than 1,000 MT. Among them, the important players mainly include Hubei Shizhen, Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oil, Hunan Yamei Biotechnology, Sanmark, San Sheng Nong Lin, Huanan Nongsheng and Zonghoo Jianyuan Biotech, etc. Another major players in this report include Komega Co., Ltd., Ota Oil Co. Ltd and Gustav Heess. The global Perilla Oil market size is projected to reach US$ 1601.4 million by 2027, from US$ 874.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Perilla Oil production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Perilla Oil by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Perilla Oil market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Perilla Oil market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Perilla Oil markets such as Japan, China and Korea, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Perilla Oil market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Perilla Oil market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Perilla Oil market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Perilla Oil market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Perilla Oil market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Perilla Oil market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Perilla Oil market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Hubei Shizhen, Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oil, Hunan Yamei Biotechnology, Sanmark, San Sheng Nong Lin, Huanan Nongsheng, Zonghoo Jianyuan Biotech, Komega, Ota Oil, Gustav Heess

Market Segment by Type

, Toasted Perilla Oil, Untoasted Perilla Oil Market Segment by Application, Edible Oil, Pharma & Supplements, Cosmetics Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Perilla Oil market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Perilla Oil market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Perilla Oil market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

