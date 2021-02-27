Global Bottled Water Market: Valued US$ 840360 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

At present, high-end mineral water in the world is highlighted. For example, 456ml of Taijinggong jade water in Laoshan Mountain sells for about 15 yuan, 555ml of Everest Glacier costs about 15 yuan, 500ml of 5100 Tibet Glacier Mineral Water costs about 8 yuan, and 500ml of Evergrande Ice Spring The price is about 5 yuan, 510ml of Kunlun Mountain mineral water is about 4.8 yuan, 570ml of Jingtian Baisui Mountain is about 3 yuan; imported mineral water such as Evian and VOSS. In the context of consumption upgrading, the continuous improvement of residents’ consumption power and the attraction of high-end water profit margins, many domestic high-end water companies have begun to run their horses, and the competition in the mineral water market is focusing on the high-end water market. And product quality, brand culture, water source and even face value have become the key to determine the brand’s success or failure. As the best healthy drinking water, natural mineral water is still the first choice of people, and natural mineral water will surely become the leading product in China’s drinking water market. The global Bottled Water market size is projected to reach US$ 1393920 million by 2027, from US$ 840360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Bottled Water production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Bottled Water by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Bottled Water market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Bottled Water market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Bottled Water markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Bottled Water market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Bottled Water market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Bottled Water market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Bottled Water market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Bottled Water market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Bottled Water market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Bottled Water market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Danone, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Bisleri International, Suntory Water Group, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, Hildon, Tynant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Ganten, Cestbon, Kunlun Mountain, Blue Sword, Laoshan Water, Al Ain Water, NEVIOT, Rayyan Mineral Water Co

Market Segment by Type

, Natural Mineral Water, Man-made Mineral Water Market Segment by Application, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Retailers, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Bottled Water market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Bottled Water market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Bottled Water market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bottled Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Mineral Water

1.2.3 Man-made Mineral Water

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bottled Water Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Grocery Stores

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Bottled Water Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Bottled Water Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Bottled Water Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bottled Water Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Bottled Water Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Bottled Water Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bottled Water Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Bottled Water Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Bottled Water Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Bottled Water Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Bottled Water Industry Trends

2.5.1 Bottled Water Market Trends

2.5.2 Bottled Water Market Drivers

2.5.3 Bottled Water Market Challenges

2.5.4 Bottled Water Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Bottled Water Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Bottled Water Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bottled Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bottled Water Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Bottled Water by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bottled Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Bottled Water Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Bottled Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Bottled Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bottled Water as of 2020)

3.4 Global Bottled Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Bottled Water Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bottled Water Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Bottled Water Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Bottled Water Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bottled Water Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bottled Water Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Bottled Water Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bottled Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bottled Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Bottled Water Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Bottled Water Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bottled Water Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Bottled Water Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Bottled Water Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bottled Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bottled Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Bottled Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Bottled Water Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Bottled Water Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Bottled Water Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danone

11.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.1.2 Danone Overview

11.1.3 Danone Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Danone Bottled Water Products and Services

11.1.5 Danone Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Danone Recent Developments

11.2 Nestle

11.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nestle Overview

11.2.3 Nestle Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Nestle Bottled Water Products and Services

11.2.5 Nestle Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Nestle Recent Developments

11.3 Coca-Cola

11.3.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.3.2 Coca-Cola Overview

11.3.3 Coca-Cola Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Coca-Cola Bottled Water Products and Services

11.3.5 Coca-Cola Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

11.4 Bisleri International

11.4.1 Bisleri International Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bisleri International Overview

11.4.3 Bisleri International Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bisleri International Bottled Water Products and Services

11.4.5 Bisleri International Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Bisleri International Recent Developments

11.5 Suntory Water Group

11.5.1 Suntory Water Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Suntory Water Group Overview

11.5.3 Suntory Water Group Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Suntory Water Group Bottled Water Products and Services

11.5.5 Suntory Water Group Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Suntory Water Group Recent Developments

11.6 Gerolsteiner

11.6.1 Gerolsteiner Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gerolsteiner Overview

11.6.3 Gerolsteiner Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Gerolsteiner Bottled Water Products and Services

11.6.5 Gerolsteiner Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Gerolsteiner Recent Developments

11.7 Ferrarelle

11.7.1 Ferrarelle Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ferrarelle Overview

11.7.3 Ferrarelle Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Ferrarelle Bottled Water Products and Services

11.7.5 Ferrarelle Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Ferrarelle Recent Developments

11.8 Hildon

11.8.1 Hildon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hildon Overview

11.8.3 Hildon Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hildon Bottled Water Products and Services

11.8.5 Hildon Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hildon Recent Developments

11.9 Tynant

11.9.1 Tynant Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tynant Overview

11.9.3 Tynant Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Tynant Bottled Water Products and Services

11.9.5 Tynant Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Tynant Recent Developments

11.10 Master Kong

11.10.1 Master Kong Corporation Information

11.10.2 Master Kong Overview

11.10.3 Master Kong Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Master Kong Bottled Water Products and Services

11.10.5 Master Kong Bottled Water SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Master Kong Recent Developments

11.11 Nongfu Spring

11.11.1 Nongfu Spring Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nongfu Spring Overview

11.11.3 Nongfu Spring Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Nongfu Spring Bottled Water Products and Services

11.11.5 Nongfu Spring Recent Developments

11.12 Wahaha

11.12.1 Wahaha Corporation Information

11.12.2 Wahaha Overview

11.12.3 Wahaha Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Wahaha Bottled Water Products and Services

11.12.5 Wahaha Recent Developments

11.13 Ganten

11.13.1 Ganten Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ganten Overview

11.13.3 Ganten Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Ganten Bottled Water Products and Services

11.13.5 Ganten Recent Developments

11.14 Cestbon

11.14.1 Cestbon Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cestbon Overview

11.14.3 Cestbon Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Cestbon Bottled Water Products and Services

11.14.5 Cestbon Recent Developments

11.15 Kunlun Mountain

11.15.1 Kunlun Mountain Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kunlun Mountain Overview

11.15.3 Kunlun Mountain Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Kunlun Mountain Bottled Water Products and Services

11.15.5 Kunlun Mountain Recent Developments

11.16 Blue Sword

11.16.1 Blue Sword Corporation Information

11.16.2 Blue Sword Overview

11.16.3 Blue Sword Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Blue Sword Bottled Water Products and Services

11.16.5 Blue Sword Recent Developments

11.17 Laoshan Water

11.17.1 Laoshan Water Corporation Information

11.17.2 Laoshan Water Overview

11.17.3 Laoshan Water Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Laoshan Water Bottled Water Products and Services

11.17.5 Laoshan Water Recent Developments

11.18 Al Ain Water

11.18.1 Al Ain Water Corporation Information

11.18.2 Al Ain Water Overview

11.18.3 Al Ain Water Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Al Ain Water Bottled Water Products and Services

11.18.5 Al Ain Water Recent Developments

11.19 NEVIOT

11.19.1 NEVIOT Corporation Information

11.19.2 NEVIOT Overview

11.19.3 NEVIOT Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 NEVIOT Bottled Water Products and Services

11.19.5 NEVIOT Recent Developments

11.20 Rayyan Mineral Water Co

11.20.1 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Corporation Information

11.20.2 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Overview

11.20.3 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Bottled Water Products and Services

11.20.5 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Bottled Water Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Bottled Water Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Bottled Water Production Mode & Process

12.4 Bottled Water Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Bottled Water Sales Channels

12.4.2 Bottled Water Distributors

12.5 Bottled Water Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

