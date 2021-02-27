Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Valued US$ 141.9 Million $ with CAGR of 4.5 % – QYResearch Report

Potato Protein Hydrolysate is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. At present, the production of Potato Protein Hydrolysate is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of Potato Protein Hydrolysate in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 50.30% in the global production in 2019. The global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market size is projected to reach US$ 184.8 million by 2027, from US$ 141.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Potato Protein Hydrolysate production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Potato Protein Hydrolysate by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Potato Protein Hydrolysate markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, South America, South Korea, India and Australia, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Avebe, Emsland Group, Tereos, Roquette, Südstärke, AKV Langholt AmbA, PPZ Niechlow, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen), Pepees, Agrana, WPPZ, Meelunie, Royal Ingredients Group

Market Segment by Type

, Low Purity (Below 80%), Medium Purity (80%-90%), High Purity (Above 90%) Market Segment by Application, Feed Industry, Food Industry Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Potato Protein Hydrolysate market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Potato Protein Hydrolysate market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Purity (Below 80%)

1.2.3 Medium Purity (80%-90%)

1.2.4 High Purity (Above 90%)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Feed Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Potato Protein Hydrolysate Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Industry Trends

2.5.1 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Trends

2.5.2 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Drivers

2.5.3 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Challenges

2.5.4 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Potato Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Potato Protein Hydrolysate by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Potato Protein Hydrolysate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Potato Protein Hydrolysate as of 2020)

3.4 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Potato Protein Hydrolysate Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Potato Protein Hydrolysate Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Hydrolysate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avebe

11.1.1 Avebe Corporation Information

11.1.2 Avebe Overview

11.1.3 Avebe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Avebe Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.1.5 Avebe Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Avebe Recent Developments

11.2 Emsland Group

11.2.1 Emsland Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Emsland Group Overview

11.2.3 Emsland Group Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Emsland Group Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.2.5 Emsland Group Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Emsland Group Recent Developments

11.3 Tereos

11.3.1 Tereos Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tereos Overview

11.3.3 Tereos Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Tereos Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.3.5 Tereos Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Tereos Recent Developments

11.4 Roquette

11.4.1 Roquette Corporation Information

11.4.2 Roquette Overview

11.4.3 Roquette Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Roquette Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.4.5 Roquette Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Roquette Recent Developments

11.5 Südstärke

11.5.1 Südstärke Corporation Information

11.5.2 Südstärke Overview

11.5.3 Südstärke Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Südstärke Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.5.5 Südstärke Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Südstärke Recent Developments

11.6 AKV Langholt AmbA

11.6.1 AKV Langholt AmbA Corporation Information

11.6.2 AKV Langholt AmbA Overview

11.6.3 AKV Langholt AmbA Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 AKV Langholt AmbA Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.6.5 AKV Langholt AmbA Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 AKV Langholt AmbA Recent Developments

11.7 PPZ Niechlow

11.7.1 PPZ Niechlow Corporation Information

11.7.2 PPZ Niechlow Overview

11.7.3 PPZ Niechlow Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PPZ Niechlow Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.7.5 PPZ Niechlow Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 PPZ Niechlow Recent Developments

11.8 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

11.8.1 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Corporation Information

11.8.2 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Overview

11.8.3 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.8.5 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Recent Developments

11.9 Pepees

11.9.1 Pepees Corporation Information

11.9.2 Pepees Overview

11.9.3 Pepees Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Pepees Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.9.5 Pepees Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Pepees Recent Developments

11.10 Agrana

11.10.1 Agrana Corporation Information

11.10.2 Agrana Overview

11.10.3 Agrana Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Agrana Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.10.5 Agrana Potato Protein Hydrolysate SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Agrana Recent Developments

11.11 WPPZ

11.11.1 WPPZ Corporation Information

11.11.2 WPPZ Overview

11.11.3 WPPZ Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 WPPZ Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.11.5 WPPZ Recent Developments

11.12 Meelunie

11.12.1 Meelunie Corporation Information

11.12.2 Meelunie Overview

11.12.3 Meelunie Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Meelunie Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.12.5 Meelunie Recent Developments

11.13 Royal Ingredients Group

11.13.1 Royal Ingredients Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Royal Ingredients Group Overview

11.13.3 Royal Ingredients Group Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Royal Ingredients Group Potato Protein Hydrolysate Products and Services

11.13.5 Royal Ingredients Group Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Production Mode & Process

12.4 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Sales Channels

12.4.2 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Distributors

12.5 Potato Protein Hydrolysate Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Potato Protein Hydrolysate markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market.

