Global Ham and Bacon Market Valued US$ 43390 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Ham and bacon are both processed meat and common in Western countries. Ham is pork from a leg cut that has been preserved by wet or dry curing, with or without smoking. As a processed meat, the term “ham” includes both whole cuts of meat and ones that have been mechanically formed. Bacon is a type of salt-cured pork. Bacon is prepared from several different cuts of meat, typically from the pork belly or from back cuts, which have less fat than the belly. It is eaten on its own, as a side dish (particularly in breakfasts), or used as a minor ingredient to flavour dishes. The Ham and Bacon market is highly fragmented. The top 15 manufacturers held about 30% of the market share in 2019. The global Ham and Bacon market size is projected to reach US$ 54280 million by 2027, from US$ 43390 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Ham and Bacon production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Ham and Bacon by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Ham and Bacon market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Ham and Bacon market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Ham and Bacon markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan and Central & South America, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Ham and Bacon market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Ham and Bacon market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Ham and Bacon market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Ham and Bacon market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Ham and Bacon market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Ham and Bacon market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Ham and Bacon market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, JBS, WH Group Limited, Kraft Heinz, Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms Inc, Hormel Foods, OSI Group, Seaboard, Grandi Salumifici Italiani, BRF S.A, Tönnies Group, Fresh Mark, Karro Food, Foster Farms, Theo Bauwens nv

Market Segment by Type

, Ham, Bacon, Segment by Type, the Ham and Bacon can be split into Ham, Bacon, etc. Market Segment by Application, Foodservice, Retail, The main sales channel of ham and bacon is retail. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 70.07%. Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Ham and Bacon market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Ham and Bacon market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Ham and Bacon market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ham and Bacon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ham

1.2.3 Bacon

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ham and Bacon Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Foodservice

1.3.3 Retail

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Ham and Bacon Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Ham and Bacon Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ham and Bacon Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Ham and Bacon Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ham and Bacon Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Ham and Bacon Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Ham and Bacon Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Ham and Bacon Industry Trends

2.5.1 Ham and Bacon Market Trends

2.5.2 Ham and Bacon Market Drivers

2.5.3 Ham and Bacon Market Challenges

2.5.4 Ham and Bacon Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Ham and Bacon Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Ham and Bacon Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ham and Bacon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ham and Bacon Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Ham and Bacon by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Ham and Bacon Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Ham and Bacon Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ham and Bacon as of 2020)

3.4 Global Ham and Bacon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Ham and Bacon Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ham and Bacon Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Ham and Bacon Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Ham and Bacon Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Ham and Bacon Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ham and Bacon Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Ham and Bacon Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ham and Bacon Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ham and Bacon Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Ham and Bacon Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Ham and Bacon Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ham and Bacon Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ham and Bacon Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Ham and Bacon Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ham and Bacon Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ham and Bacon Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ham and Bacon Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Ham and Bacon Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Ham and Bacon Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Ham and Bacon Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Ham and Bacon Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Ham and Bacon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Ham and Bacon Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Ham and Bacon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Ham and Bacon Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Ham and Bacon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ham and Bacon Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Ham and Bacon Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Ham and Bacon Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Ham and Bacon Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Ham and Bacon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Ham and Bacon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Ham and Bacon Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Ham and Bacon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Ham and Bacon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Ham and Bacon Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Ham and Bacon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Ham and Bacon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Ham and Bacon Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ham and Bacon Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Ham and Bacon Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Ham and Bacon Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Ham and Bacon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Ham and Bacon Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Ham and Bacon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Ham and Bacon Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Ham and Bacon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Ham and Bacon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ham and Bacon Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 JBS

11.1.1 JBS Corporation Information

11.1.2 JBS Overview

11.1.3 JBS Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 JBS Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.1.5 JBS Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 JBS Recent Developments

11.2 WH Group Limited

11.2.1 WH Group Limited Corporation Information

11.2.2 WH Group Limited Overview

11.2.3 WH Group Limited Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 WH Group Limited Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.2.5 WH Group Limited Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 WH Group Limited Recent Developments

11.3 Kraft Heinz

11.3.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kraft Heinz Overview

11.3.3 Kraft Heinz Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Kraft Heinz Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.3.5 Kraft Heinz Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Kraft Heinz Recent Developments

11.4 Tyson Foods

11.4.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tyson Foods Overview

11.4.3 Tyson Foods Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Tyson Foods Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.4.5 Tyson Foods Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Tyson Foods Recent Developments

11.5 Perdue Farms Inc

11.5.1 Perdue Farms Inc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Perdue Farms Inc Overview

11.5.3 Perdue Farms Inc Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Perdue Farms Inc Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.5.5 Perdue Farms Inc Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Perdue Farms Inc Recent Developments

11.6 Hormel Foods

11.6.1 Hormel Foods Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hormel Foods Overview

11.6.3 Hormel Foods Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Hormel Foods Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.6.5 Hormel Foods Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Hormel Foods Recent Developments

11.7 OSI Group

11.7.1 OSI Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 OSI Group Overview

11.7.3 OSI Group Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 OSI Group Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.7.5 OSI Group Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 OSI Group Recent Developments

11.8 Seaboard

11.8.1 Seaboard Corporation Information

11.8.2 Seaboard Overview

11.8.3 Seaboard Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Seaboard Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.8.5 Seaboard Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Seaboard Recent Developments

11.9 Grandi Salumifici Italiani

11.9.1 Grandi Salumifici Italiani Corporation Information

11.9.2 Grandi Salumifici Italiani Overview

11.9.3 Grandi Salumifici Italiani Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Grandi Salumifici Italiani Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.9.5 Grandi Salumifici Italiani Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Grandi Salumifici Italiani Recent Developments

11.10 BRF S.A

11.10.1 BRF S.A Corporation Information

11.10.2 BRF S.A Overview

11.10.3 BRF S.A Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 BRF S.A Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.10.5 BRF S.A Ham and Bacon SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 BRF S.A Recent Developments

11.11 Tönnies Group

11.11.1 Tönnies Group Corporation Information

11.11.2 Tönnies Group Overview

11.11.3 Tönnies Group Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Tönnies Group Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.11.5 Tönnies Group Recent Developments

11.12 Fresh Mark

11.12.1 Fresh Mark Corporation Information

11.12.2 Fresh Mark Overview

11.12.3 Fresh Mark Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Fresh Mark Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.12.5 Fresh Mark Recent Developments

11.13 Karro Food

11.13.1 Karro Food Corporation Information

11.13.2 Karro Food Overview

11.13.3 Karro Food Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Karro Food Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.13.5 Karro Food Recent Developments

11.14 Foster Farms

11.14.1 Foster Farms Corporation Information

11.14.2 Foster Farms Overview

11.14.3 Foster Farms Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Foster Farms Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.14.5 Foster Farms Recent Developments

11.15 Theo Bauwens nv

11.15.1 Theo Bauwens nv Corporation Information

11.15.2 Theo Bauwens nv Overview

11.15.3 Theo Bauwens nv Ham and Bacon Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Theo Bauwens nv Ham and Bacon Products and Services

11.15.5 Theo Bauwens nv Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Ham and Bacon Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Ham and Bacon Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Ham and Bacon Production Mode & Process

12.4 Ham and Bacon Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Ham and Bacon Sales Channels

12.4.2 Ham and Bacon Distributors

12.5 Ham and Bacon Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

