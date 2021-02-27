Global Cultures Market Will be US$ 1191.7 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Microbial food cultures include yeasts, bacteria, moulds used in the production of various food products including food including dairy products, fermented food products, probiotic food products and processed food products. In the recent years, probiotic cultures have gained popularity in dairy products due to the health benefits offered by these cultures. Probiotic cultures are being used on a large scale in food products as it helps in improving digestive system and protects the immune system. The top players cover Kerry, DSM, DuPont, Chr. Hansen, CSK, Lallemand, Sacco System, Soyuzsnab, Frutarom, Biochem SRL, LB Bulgaricum, Bioprox, Wecare-Bio, Anhui Jinlac Biotech, etc. The Top 3 players in Global Cultures market sales was 57.83% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was 64.79%. Chr. Hansen is the leading supplier of Cultures, the production of which reached 1233 MT in 2019, accounting for about 34.60% of the Global market. The market is fragmented, also each company owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market. The global Cultures market size is projected to reach US$ 1788.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1191.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Cultures production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Cultures by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Cultures market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Cultures market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Cultures markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan and India, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Cultures market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Cultures market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Cultures market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Cultures market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Cultures market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Cultures market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Cultures market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Kerry, DSM, DuPont, Chr. Hansen, CSK, Lallemand, Sacco System, Soyuzsnab, Frutarom, Biochem SRL, LB Bulgaricum, Bioprox, Wecare-Bio, Anhui Jinlac Biotech

Market Segment by Type

, Starter Cultures, Adjunct Cultures, Other Probiotic Market Segment by Application, Dairy and Dairy-based Products, Meat Product, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Cultures market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Cultures market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Cultures market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cultures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Starter Cultures

1.2.3 Adjunct Cultures

1.2.4 Other Probiotic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cultures Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Dairy and Dairy-based Products

1.3.3 Meat Product

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Cultures Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Cultures Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Cultures Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cultures Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Cultures Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Cultures Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cultures Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Cultures Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Cultures Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Cultures Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Cultures Industry Trends

2.5.1 Cultures Market Trends

2.5.2 Cultures Market Drivers

2.5.3 Cultures Market Challenges

2.5.4 Cultures Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cultures Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Cultures Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cultures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cultures Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Cultures by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cultures Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Cultures Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Cultures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Cultures Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cultures as of 2020)

3.4 Global Cultures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Cultures Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cultures Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Cultures Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Cultures Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cultures Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cultures Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cultures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Cultures Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cultures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cultures Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cultures Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Cultures Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Cultures Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cultures Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cultures Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Cultures Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Cultures Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cultures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cultures Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cultures Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Cultures Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cultures Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Cultures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Cultures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cultures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Cultures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Cultures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cultures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Cultures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Cultures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Cultures Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Cultures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Cultures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cultures Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Cultures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Cultures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cultures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Cultures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Cultures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cultures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Cultures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Cultures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Cultures Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Cultures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Cultures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cultures Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cultures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cultures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Cultures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cultures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cultures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Cultures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Cultures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Cultures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Cultures Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Cultures Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Cultures Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cultures Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Cultures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Cultures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cultures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Cultures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Cultures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cultures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Cultures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Cultures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Cultures Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Cultures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Cultures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cultures Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cultures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cultures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cultures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cultures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cultures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cultures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cultures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cultures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Cultures Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Cultures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Cultures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kerry

11.1.1 Kerry Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kerry Overview

11.1.3 Kerry Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kerry Cultures Products and Services

11.1.5 Kerry Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Kerry Recent Developments

11.2 DSM

11.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.2.2 DSM Overview

11.2.3 DSM Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 DSM Cultures Products and Services

11.2.5 DSM Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 DSM Recent Developments

11.3 DuPont

11.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.3.2 DuPont Overview

11.3.3 DuPont Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 DuPont Cultures Products and Services

11.3.5 DuPont Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 DuPont Recent Developments

11.4 Chr. Hansen

11.4.1 Chr. Hansen Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chr. Hansen Overview

11.4.3 Chr. Hansen Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Chr. Hansen Cultures Products and Services

11.4.5 Chr. Hansen Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Chr. Hansen Recent Developments

11.5 CSK

11.5.1 CSK Corporation Information

11.5.2 CSK Overview

11.5.3 CSK Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 CSK Cultures Products and Services

11.5.5 CSK Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 CSK Recent Developments

11.6 Lallemand

11.6.1 Lallemand Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lallemand Overview

11.6.3 Lallemand Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Lallemand Cultures Products and Services

11.6.5 Lallemand Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Lallemand Recent Developments

11.7 Sacco System

11.7.1 Sacco System Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sacco System Overview

11.7.3 Sacco System Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Sacco System Cultures Products and Services

11.7.5 Sacco System Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Sacco System Recent Developments

11.8 Soyuzsnab

11.8.1 Soyuzsnab Corporation Information

11.8.2 Soyuzsnab Overview

11.8.3 Soyuzsnab Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Soyuzsnab Cultures Products and Services

11.8.5 Soyuzsnab Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Soyuzsnab Recent Developments

11.9 Frutarom

11.9.1 Frutarom Corporation Information

11.9.2 Frutarom Overview

11.9.3 Frutarom Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Frutarom Cultures Products and Services

11.9.5 Frutarom Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Frutarom Recent Developments

11.10 Biochem SRL

11.10.1 Biochem SRL Corporation Information

11.10.2 Biochem SRL Overview

11.10.3 Biochem SRL Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Biochem SRL Cultures Products and Services

11.10.5 Biochem SRL Cultures SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Biochem SRL Recent Developments

11.11 LB Bulgaricum

11.11.1 LB Bulgaricum Corporation Information

11.11.2 LB Bulgaricum Overview

11.11.3 LB Bulgaricum Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 LB Bulgaricum Cultures Products and Services

11.11.5 LB Bulgaricum Recent Developments

11.12 Bioprox

11.12.1 Bioprox Corporation Information

11.12.2 Bioprox Overview

11.12.3 Bioprox Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Bioprox Cultures Products and Services

11.12.5 Bioprox Recent Developments

11.13 Wecare-Bio

11.13.1 Wecare-Bio Corporation Information

11.13.2 Wecare-Bio Overview

11.13.3 Wecare-Bio Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Wecare-Bio Cultures Products and Services

11.13.5 Wecare-Bio Recent Developments

11.14 Anhui Jinlac Biotech

11.14.1 Anhui Jinlac Biotech Corporation Information

11.14.2 Anhui Jinlac Biotech Overview

11.14.3 Anhui Jinlac Biotech Cultures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Anhui Jinlac Biotech Cultures Products and Services

11.14.5 Anhui Jinlac Biotech Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Cultures Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Cultures Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Cultures Production Mode & Process

12.4 Cultures Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Cultures Sales Channels

12.4.2 Cultures Distributors

12.5 Cultures Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

