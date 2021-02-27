Global Baking Soda Market Estimated to be US$ 1629.4 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc. The global Baking Soda market size is projected to reach US$ 1923 million by 2027, from US$ 1629.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Baking Soda production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Baking Soda by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Baking Soda market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Baking Soda market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Baking Soda markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Baking Soda market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Baking Soda market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Baking Soda market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Baking Soda market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Baking Soda market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Baking Soda market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Baking Soda market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Solvay S.A., CHD, ANSAC, Inner Mongolia Yuanxing Energy Co.,Ltd, Tata Group, AGC, Tosoh, Shandong Haihua Group Co.,Ltd., Hunan Yuhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., Qingdao Soda Ash Industrial Co., Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co.,Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Wynn Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Market Segment by Type

, Soda Ash, Double Decomposition, Natural Soda Market Segment by Application, Food, Industrial, Medicine, Other Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Baking Soda market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Baking Soda market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Baking Soda market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

