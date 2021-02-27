Global Mooncake Market Keeps Fast Growth with CAGR 3.3 % – QYResearch Report

The global Mooncake market size is projected to reach US$ 2801.5 million by 2027, from US$ 2305.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Mooncake production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Mooncake by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Mooncake market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Mooncake market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Mooncake markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan and Southeast Asia, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Mooncake market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Mooncake market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Mooncake market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Mooncake market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Mooncake market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Mooncake market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Mooncake market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Meixin Food Co.,Ltd., Huamei Group, Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd., Wing Wah Food, Beijing Daoxiangcun, Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd., Suzhou Daoxiangcun, Ganso, Xian Maky, Jiahua Food, Taipan Bread & Cakes, Forgain

Market Segment by Type

, Cantonese Mooncakes, Beijing-style Mooncake, Suzhou-style Mooncakes Market Segment by Application, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailer, Convenience Store, Specialist Retailer, Online Retailer Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Mooncake market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Mooncake market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Mooncake market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mooncake Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cantonese Mooncakes

1.2.3 Beijing-style Mooncake

1.2.4 Suzhou-style Mooncakes

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mooncake Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailer

1.3.4 Convenience Store

1.3.5 Specialist Retailer

1.3.6 Online Retailer

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Mooncake Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Mooncake Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Mooncake Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Mooncake Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Mooncake Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Mooncake Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mooncake Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Mooncake Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Mooncake Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Mooncake Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Mooncake Industry Trends

2.5.1 Mooncake Market Trends

2.5.2 Mooncake Market Drivers

2.5.3 Mooncake Market Challenges

2.5.4 Mooncake Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Mooncake Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Mooncake Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mooncake Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mooncake Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Mooncake by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Mooncake Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Mooncake Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Mooncake Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Mooncake Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mooncake as of 2020)

3.4 Global Mooncake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Mooncake Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mooncake Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Mooncake Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Mooncake Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Mooncake Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Mooncake Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Mooncake Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Mooncake Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mooncake Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Mooncake Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mooncake Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Mooncake Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Mooncake Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Mooncake Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Mooncake Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Mooncake Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Mooncake Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mooncake Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Mooncake Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Mooncake Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Mooncake Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mooncake Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Mooncake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Mooncake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Mooncake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Mooncake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Mooncake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Mooncake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Mooncake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Mooncake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Mooncake Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mooncake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Mooncake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mooncake Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Mooncake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Mooncake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Mooncake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Mooncake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Mooncake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Mooncake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Mooncake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Mooncake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Mooncake Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mooncake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Mooncake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Mooncake Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Mooncake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Mooncake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Mooncake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Mooncake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Mooncake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Mooncake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Mooncake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Mooncake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Mooncake Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Mooncake Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Mooncake Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mooncake Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Mooncake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Mooncake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Mooncake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Mooncake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Mooncake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Mooncake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Mooncake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Mooncake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Mooncake Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mooncake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Mooncake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Mooncake Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Meixin Food Co.,Ltd.

11.1.1 Meixin Food Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Meixin Food Co.,Ltd. Overview

11.1.3 Meixin Food Co.,Ltd. Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Meixin Food Co.,Ltd. Mooncake Products and Services

11.1.5 Meixin Food Co.,Ltd. Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Meixin Food Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

11.2 Huamei Group

11.2.1 Huamei Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Huamei Group Overview

11.2.3 Huamei Group Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Huamei Group Mooncake Products and Services

11.2.5 Huamei Group Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Huamei Group Recent Developments

11.3 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd.

11.3.1 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd. Overview

11.3.3 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd. Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd. Mooncake Products and Services

11.3.5 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd. Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.4 Wing Wah Food

11.4.1 Wing Wah Food Corporation Information

11.4.2 Wing Wah Food Overview

11.4.3 Wing Wah Food Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Wing Wah Food Mooncake Products and Services

11.4.5 Wing Wah Food Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Wing Wah Food Recent Developments

11.5 Beijing Daoxiangcun

11.5.1 Beijing Daoxiangcun Corporation Information

11.5.2 Beijing Daoxiangcun Overview

11.5.3 Beijing Daoxiangcun Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Beijing Daoxiangcun Mooncake Products and Services

11.5.5 Beijing Daoxiangcun Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Beijing Daoxiangcun Recent Developments

11.6 Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd.

11.6.1 Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd. Overview

11.6.3 Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd. Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd. Mooncake Products and Services

11.6.5 Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd. Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Shanghai Xinghualou (Group) Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 Suzhou Daoxiangcun

11.7.1 Suzhou Daoxiangcun Corporation Information

11.7.2 Suzhou Daoxiangcun Overview

11.7.3 Suzhou Daoxiangcun Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Suzhou Daoxiangcun Mooncake Products and Services

11.7.5 Suzhou Daoxiangcun Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Suzhou Daoxiangcun Recent Developments

11.8 Ganso

11.8.1 Ganso Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ganso Overview

11.8.3 Ganso Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Ganso Mooncake Products and Services

11.8.5 Ganso Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Ganso Recent Developments

11.9 Xian Maky

11.9.1 Xian Maky Corporation Information

11.9.2 Xian Maky Overview

11.9.3 Xian Maky Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Xian Maky Mooncake Products and Services

11.9.5 Xian Maky Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Xian Maky Recent Developments

11.10 Jiahua Food

11.10.1 Jiahua Food Corporation Information

11.10.2 Jiahua Food Overview

11.10.3 Jiahua Food Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Jiahua Food Mooncake Products and Services

11.10.5 Jiahua Food Mooncake SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Jiahua Food Recent Developments

11.11 Taipan Bread & Cakes

11.11.1 Taipan Bread & Cakes Corporation Information

11.11.2 Taipan Bread & Cakes Overview

11.11.3 Taipan Bread & Cakes Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Taipan Bread & Cakes Mooncake Products and Services

11.11.5 Taipan Bread & Cakes Recent Developments

11.12 Forgain

11.12.1 Forgain Corporation Information

11.12.2 Forgain Overview

11.12.3 Forgain Mooncake Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Forgain Mooncake Products and Services

11.12.5 Forgain Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Mooncake Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Mooncake Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Mooncake Production Mode & Process

12.4 Mooncake Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Mooncake Sales Channels

12.4.2 Mooncake Distributors

12.5 Mooncake Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Mooncake market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Mooncake market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Mooncake markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Mooncake market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Mooncake market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Mooncake market.

