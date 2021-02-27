Global Mutton Market Valued US$ US$ 610170 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Mutton includes goat, sheep, wild mutton.Lamb production increased from 14.1519 million tons in 2013 to 15.1232 million tons in 2017, with an average growth rate of more than 1.6 percent. Worldwide, China, North America and Europe are the world’s major manufacturing and consumer market regions. JBS, Alliance Group and Irish Country Meats are the world’s leading lamb producers. It can royal cold, but also fill the body, of common cold cough, chronic bronchitis, cold asthma, kidney impotence, abdominal pain, body empty cold, lumbar debility, sallow and emaciated, after two losses, illness or postpartum body qi deficient etc all have treatment and tonic effect, the most suitable for winter edible, reason is known as the winter tonic, are very popular with people. The global Mutton market size is projected to reach US$ 720120 million by 2027, from US$ 610170 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2793524/global-mutton-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the Mutton production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Mutton by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Mutton market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Mutton market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Mutton markets such as North America, Europe, China, South America and Australia and New Zealand, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Mutton market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Mutton market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Mutton market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Mutton market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Mutton market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Mutton market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Mutton market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, JBS, Alliance Group, Silver Fern Farms, Irish Country Meats, Kildare Chilling, Marfrig, Wammco, Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd, Mengdu Sheep, Eerdun, Xin Jiang TianShan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering CO.LTD

Market Segment by Type

, Goat Meat, Sheep Meat Market Segment by Application, Hotel Catering Industry, Home Use Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Mutton market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Mutton market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Mutton market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2793524/global-mutton-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mutton Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Goat Meat

1.2.3 Sheep Meat

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mutton Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hotel Catering Industry

1.3.3 Home Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Mutton Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Mutton Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Mutton Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Mutton Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Mutton Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Mutton Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mutton Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Mutton Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Mutton Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Mutton Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Mutton Industry Trends

2.5.1 Mutton Market Trends

2.5.2 Mutton Market Drivers

2.5.3 Mutton Market Challenges

2.5.4 Mutton Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Mutton Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Mutton Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mutton Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mutton Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Mutton by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Mutton Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Mutton Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Mutton Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Mutton Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mutton as of 2020)

3.4 Global Mutton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Mutton Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mutton Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Mutton Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Mutton Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Mutton Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Mutton Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Mutton Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Mutton Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mutton Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Mutton Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mutton Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Mutton Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Mutton Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Mutton Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Mutton Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Mutton Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Mutton Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mutton Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Mutton Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Mutton Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Mutton Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mutton Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Mutton Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Mutton Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Mutton Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Mutton Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Mutton Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Mutton Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Mutton Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Mutton Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Mutton Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mutton Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Mutton Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mutton Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Mutton Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Mutton Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Mutton Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Mutton Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Mutton Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Mutton Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Mutton Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Mutton Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Mutton Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mutton Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Mutton Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Mutton Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Mutton Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Mutton Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Mutton Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Mutton Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Mutton Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Mutton Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Mutton Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Mutton Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Mutton Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Mutton Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Mutton Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mutton Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Mutton Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Mutton Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Mutton Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Mutton Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Mutton Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Mutton Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Mutton Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Mutton Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Mutton Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mutton Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Mutton Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Mutton Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mutton Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mutton Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Mutton Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mutton Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mutton Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Mutton Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mutton Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mutton Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Mutton Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Mutton Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Mutton Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 JBS

11.1.1 JBS Corporation Information

11.1.2 JBS Overview

11.1.3 JBS Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 JBS Mutton Products and Services

11.1.5 JBS Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 JBS Recent Developments

11.2 Alliance Group

11.2.1 Alliance Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Alliance Group Overview

11.2.3 Alliance Group Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Alliance Group Mutton Products and Services

11.2.5 Alliance Group Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Alliance Group Recent Developments

11.3 Silver Fern Farms

11.3.1 Silver Fern Farms Corporation Information

11.3.2 Silver Fern Farms Overview

11.3.3 Silver Fern Farms Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Silver Fern Farms Mutton Products and Services

11.3.5 Silver Fern Farms Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Silver Fern Farms Recent Developments

11.4 Irish Country Meats

11.4.1 Irish Country Meats Corporation Information

11.4.2 Irish Country Meats Overview

11.4.3 Irish Country Meats Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Irish Country Meats Mutton Products and Services

11.4.5 Irish Country Meats Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Irish Country Meats Recent Developments

11.5 Kildare Chilling

11.5.1 Kildare Chilling Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kildare Chilling Overview

11.5.3 Kildare Chilling Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Kildare Chilling Mutton Products and Services

11.5.5 Kildare Chilling Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Kildare Chilling Recent Developments

11.6 Marfrig

11.6.1 Marfrig Corporation Information

11.6.2 Marfrig Overview

11.6.3 Marfrig Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Marfrig Mutton Products and Services

11.6.5 Marfrig Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Marfrig Recent Developments

11.7 Wammco

11.7.1 Wammco Corporation Information

11.7.2 Wammco Overview

11.7.3 Wammco Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Wammco Mutton Products and Services

11.7.5 Wammco Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Wammco Recent Developments

11.8 Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd

11.8.1 Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd Overview

11.8.3 Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd Mutton Products and Services

11.8.5 Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Gansu Zhongtian Sheep Industry Co Ltd Recent Developments

11.9 Mengdu Sheep

11.9.1 Mengdu Sheep Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mengdu Sheep Overview

11.9.3 Mengdu Sheep Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Mengdu Sheep Mutton Products and Services

11.9.5 Mengdu Sheep Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Mengdu Sheep Recent Developments

11.10 Eerdun

11.10.1 Eerdun Corporation Information

11.10.2 Eerdun Overview

11.10.3 Eerdun Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Eerdun Mutton Products and Services

11.10.5 Eerdun Mutton SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Eerdun Recent Developments

11.11 Xin Jiang TianShan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering CO.LTD

11.11.1 Xin Jiang TianShan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering CO.LTD Corporation Information

11.11.2 Xin Jiang TianShan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering CO.LTD Overview

11.11.3 Xin Jiang TianShan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering CO.LTD Mutton Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Xin Jiang TianShan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering CO.LTD Mutton Products and Services

11.11.5 Xin Jiang TianShan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering CO.LTD Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Mutton Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Mutton Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Mutton Production Mode & Process

12.4 Mutton Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Mutton Sales Channels

12.4.2 Mutton Distributors

12.5 Mutton Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Mutton market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Mutton market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Mutton markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Mutton market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Mutton market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Mutton market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3627442042f9a0ea7fecfc8d95d43aa7,0,1,global-mutton-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.