Global Dietary Fibre Market Will Reach to $ US$ 2690.2 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Dietary fiber is a polysaccharide that is neither digested nor absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract nor produces energy.With the development of nutrition and related science, people gradually found that dietary fiber has a very important physiological role.So that in the diet composition is more and more sophisticated today, and by the nutritional community supplement identified as the seventh nutrients, and the traditional six nutrients – protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and water.At present, the global dietary cellulose market is developing steadily, and the market size of dietary fiber is 10 billion. As an emerging nutrient, dietary fiber is emerging from developed countries to be applied globally.With the demand of consumption upgrading in emerging economies and people’s increasing attention to healthy food, the application of dietary fiber has been gradually extended from health care products to a variety of foods, and the era of functional food dominated by fiber food is quietly coming.According to statistics, in 2018, the global market size of dietary fiber reached 17.4 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of 7%, and the output reached 830,000 tons, with a year-on-year growth of 9%. Thanks to the consumption upgrading demand of emerging economies and the application and popularization of dietary fiber, the global market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 7% in the next five years.China’s dietary cellulose market has entered a rapid growth, the local leading enterprises gradually rise.For example, shandong baoling treasure biology and hundred dragon chuangyuan biotechnology.The gap between the product quality of leading local manufacturers and international brands is gradually narrowing.However, in general, the majority of Chinese dietary cellulose manufacturers are small and medium-sized enterprises, so it is difficult to form scale and brand effect to compete with international brands.From the perspective of application scope, dietary fiber is mainly used in dairy products and beverages, meat processed foods and baked goods and other fields. In terms of product types, the output value of water-soluble dietary fiber accounts for 82.93% of the global market share in 2019, higher than that of water-insoluble dietary fiber, which accounts for 17.07%. From the perspective of application, the consumption of dietary fiber in dairy products and beverages in 2019 accounts for 48.63% of the total global consumption, ranking first, followed by health food and baby food, accounting for 30.08%. Regionally, Europe is the largest consumer market of dietary fiber in 2019, accounting for 26.23% of the total consumption, followed by China and North America, accounting for 22.00% and 21.08%, respectively. Europe is also the largest production market, accounting for 29.86% of the world’s output in 2019, while China ranks second with 21.66%. In 2019, the output value of the Top 5 suppliers accounted for 32.54% of the global output value, while the Top 10 accounted for 52.57%. The global Dietary Fibre market size is projected to reach US$ 3403.9 million by 2027, from US$ 2690.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Dietary Fibre production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Dietary Fibre by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Dietary Fibre market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.

Key regions covered in the report are

Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE. The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Dietary Fibre market. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Dietary Fibre market and other factors. The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Dietary Fibre market. This report includes the following manufacturers: Beneo, Tate & Lyle, FrieslandCampina, Meiji, Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd., Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co.,LTD, Roquette, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, Danisco, Sensus, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Ingredion, Cosucra, Interfiber, Quantum Hi-Tech Group Limited, Yakult

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Type: Water Soluble Dietary Fiber, Water Insoluble Dietary Fiber. Market Segment by Application: Processed Meat, Baked Foods, Dairy Products & Beverages, Health Food and Baby Food, Others

