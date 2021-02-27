Global White Sugar Market Valued US$ 66740 Million $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

The White Sugar industry can be broken down into several segments, Cane Sugar, Beet Sugar, etc. White sugar is the crystallized sucrose extracted from either sugarcane or sugar beets. After harvesting the sugarcane or sugar beets, the juice is extracted and boiled down to remove moisture. As the moisture diminishes, the natural sucrose in the juice begins to crystallize. The crystallized sugar is removed, leaving other extracts behind in the form of molasses. The market is fragmented. Across the world, the major players cover Suedzucker AG, Tereos Internacional SA, American Sugar Refining, Associated British Foods, etc. Top 10 manufacturers accounted for 24.96% market share in 2019. The global White Sugar market size is projected to reach US$ 80160 million by 2027, from US$ 66740 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2793449/global-white-sugar-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the White Sugar production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of White Sugar by regions (countries) and by Application. The global White Sugar market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global White Sugar market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise White Sugar markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and India, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global White Sugar market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global White Sugar market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global White Sugar market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global White Sugar market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global White Sugar market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global White Sugar market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global White Sugar market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Suedzucker AG, Tereos Internacional SA, American Sugar Refining, Associated British Foods, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International Ltd., Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Nordzucker, American Crystal Sugar, Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd, Cosan, Sungain, Nanning Sugar Industry

Market Segment by Type

, Cane Sugar, Beet Sugar, By type，cane sugar is the most commonly used type, with about 78.64% market share in 2019. Market Segment by Application, Bakery, Beverages, Candy, Others, Wiite sugar widely usel in bakery, beverages and candy, which took up about 24.39%, 22.56% 21.51% of the global total in 2019. Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global White Sugar market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the White Sugar market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the White Sugar market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2793449/global-white-sugar-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global White Sugar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cane Sugar

1.2.3 Beet Sugar

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global White Sugar Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Bakery

1.3.3 Beverages

1.3.4 Candy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global White Sugar Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global White Sugar Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global White Sugar Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global White Sugar Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global White Sugar Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global White Sugar Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global White Sugar Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global White Sugar Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global White Sugar Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top White Sugar Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 White Sugar Industry Trends

2.5.1 White Sugar Market Trends

2.5.2 White Sugar Market Drivers

2.5.3 White Sugar Market Challenges

2.5.4 White Sugar Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top White Sugar Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global White Sugar Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global White Sugar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by White Sugar Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers White Sugar by Revenue

3.2.1 Global White Sugar Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top White Sugar Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global White Sugar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global White Sugar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in White Sugar as of 2020)

3.4 Global White Sugar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers White Sugar Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into White Sugar Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers White Sugar Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global White Sugar Market Size by Type

4.1 Global White Sugar Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global White Sugar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global White Sugar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 White Sugar Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global White Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global White Sugar Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global White Sugar Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 White Sugar Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global White Sugar Market Size by Application

5.1 Global White Sugar Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global White Sugar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global White Sugar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 White Sugar Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global White Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global White Sugar Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global White Sugar Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 White Sugar Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America White Sugar Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America White Sugar Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America White Sugar Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America White Sugar Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America White Sugar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America White Sugar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America White Sugar Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America White Sugar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America White Sugar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America White Sugar Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America White Sugar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America White Sugar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe White Sugar Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe White Sugar Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe White Sugar Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe White Sugar Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe White Sugar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe White Sugar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe White Sugar Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe White Sugar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe White Sugar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe White Sugar Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe White Sugar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe White Sugar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific White Sugar Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific White Sugar Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific White Sugar Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific White Sugar Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific White Sugar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific White Sugar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific White Sugar Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific White Sugar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific White Sugar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific White Sugar Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific White Sugar Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific White Sugar Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America White Sugar Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America White Sugar Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America White Sugar Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America White Sugar Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America White Sugar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America White Sugar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America White Sugar Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America White Sugar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America White Sugar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America White Sugar Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America White Sugar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America White Sugar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa White Sugar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Suedzucker AG

11.1.1 Suedzucker AG Corporation Information

11.1.2 Suedzucker AG Overview

11.1.3 Suedzucker AG White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Suedzucker AG White Sugar Products and Services

11.1.5 Suedzucker AG White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Suedzucker AG Recent Developments

11.2 Tereos Internacional SA

11.2.1 Tereos Internacional SA Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tereos Internacional SA Overview

11.2.3 Tereos Internacional SA White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Tereos Internacional SA White Sugar Products and Services

11.2.5 Tereos Internacional SA White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Tereos Internacional SA Recent Developments

11.3 American Sugar Refining

11.3.1 American Sugar Refining Corporation Information

11.3.2 American Sugar Refining Overview

11.3.3 American Sugar Refining White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 American Sugar Refining White Sugar Products and Services

11.3.5 American Sugar Refining White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 American Sugar Refining Recent Developments

11.4 Associated British Foods

11.4.1 Associated British Foods Corporation Information

11.4.2 Associated British Foods Overview

11.4.3 Associated British Foods White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Associated British Foods White Sugar Products and Services

11.4.5 Associated British Foods White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Associated British Foods Recent Developments

11.5 Louis Dreyfus

11.5.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information

11.5.2 Louis Dreyfus Overview

11.5.3 Louis Dreyfus White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Louis Dreyfus White Sugar Products and Services

11.5.5 Louis Dreyfus White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Louis Dreyfus Recent Developments

11.6 Wilmar International Ltd.

11.6.1 Wilmar International Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Wilmar International Ltd. Overview

11.6.3 Wilmar International Ltd. White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Wilmar International Ltd. White Sugar Products and Services

11.6.5 Wilmar International Ltd. White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Wilmar International Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp.

11.7.1 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp. Overview

11.7.3 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp. White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp. White Sugar Products and Services

11.7.5 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp. White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp. Recent Developments

11.8 Nordzucker

11.8.1 Nordzucker Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nordzucker Overview

11.8.3 Nordzucker White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Nordzucker White Sugar Products and Services

11.8.5 Nordzucker White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Nordzucker Recent Developments

11.9 American Crystal Sugar

11.9.1 American Crystal Sugar Corporation Information

11.9.2 American Crystal Sugar Overview

11.9.3 American Crystal Sugar White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 American Crystal Sugar White Sugar Products and Services

11.9.5 American Crystal Sugar White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 American Crystal Sugar Recent Developments

11.10 Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd

11.10.1 Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd Overview

11.10.3 Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd White Sugar Products and Services

11.10.5 Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd White Sugar SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Cofco Tunhe Sugar CO,. Ltd Recent Developments

11.11 Cosan

11.11.1 Cosan Corporation Information

11.11.2 Cosan Overview

11.11.3 Cosan White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Cosan White Sugar Products and Services

11.11.5 Cosan Recent Developments

11.12 Sungain

11.12.1 Sungain Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sungain Overview

11.12.3 Sungain White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Sungain White Sugar Products and Services

11.12.5 Sungain Recent Developments

11.13 Nanning Sugar Industry

11.13.1 Nanning Sugar Industry Corporation Information

11.13.2 Nanning Sugar Industry Overview

11.13.3 Nanning Sugar Industry White Sugar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Nanning Sugar Industry White Sugar Products and Services

11.13.5 Nanning Sugar Industry Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 White Sugar Value Chain Analysis

12.2 White Sugar Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 White Sugar Production Mode & Process

12.4 White Sugar Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 White Sugar Sales Channels

12.4.2 White Sugar Distributors

12.5 White Sugar Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global White Sugar market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global White Sugar market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional White Sugar markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global White Sugar market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global White Sugar market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global White Sugar market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/20c68e353648354b758403dfc5f2551a,0,1,global-white-sugar-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.