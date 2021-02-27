Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Will be US$ 68 Million in 2027 with CAGR 6.9 % – QYResearch Report

Bentonite is a clay mineral with montmorillonite as the main component. The clay has good cohesiveness, swelling, adsorption, plasticity, dispersibility, lubricity, and cation exchange. After being exchanged with other bases and lithium bases, it has quite strong suspensibility, and has excellent decolorization after acidification. Therefore, it can be made into various suspending agents, adsorbents, decolorizing agents, and purifying agents, which are widely used in the food industry. US is the largest producer of food grade bentonite. Key players in US include Minerals Technologies (Amcol) and Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM). Minerals Technologies (Amcol) is the largest manufacturer of Bentonite and the food grade bentonite in the world.In the food grade bentonite, this company has a share about nearly 30 % of global market. Other key players include Clariant, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Bentonite Company LLC, Laviosa Minerals SpA, Wyo-Ben Inc, Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite. China is also an important player, with several small companies in this industry. Chinese players hold a share about 10% of all food grade bentonite market. Europe is the largest consumer of food grade bentonite, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, with 33% 19 % share, respectively. The key applications of food grade bentonite are wine and juice clarification agent, edible oil purification agent, food desiccant and other applications, Other areas include white vinegar, soy sauce, monosodium glutamate, etc. The share of food-grade bentonite as a wine and juice clarifier has a share over 60 percent in 2019. The global Food Grade Bentonite market size is projected to reach US$ 101.6 million by 2027, from US$ 68 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Food Grade Bentonite production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Food Grade Bentonite by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Food Grade Bentonite market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Food Grade Bentonite market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Food Grade Bentonite markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Food Grade Bentonite market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Food Grade Bentonite market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Food Grade Bentonite market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Food Grade Bentonite market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Food Grade Bentonite market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Food Grade Bentonite market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Food Grade Bentonite market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Minerals Technologies, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Clariant, Wyo-Ben Inc, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals Srl, G & W Mineral Resources, Hojun, Ningcheng Tianyu, Huawei Bentonite, China Jianping Cuican, Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite

Market Segment by Type

, Sodium Bentonite, Calcium Bentonite Market Segment by Application, Wine and Juice, Edible Oil Purification, Food Desiccant, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Food Grade Bentonite market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Food Grade Bentonite market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Food Grade Bentonite market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sodium Bentonite

1.2.3 Calcium Bentonite

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Wine and Juice

1.3.3 Edible Oil Purification

1.3.4 Food Desiccant

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Food Grade Bentonite Industry Trends

2.5.1 Food Grade Bentonite Market Trends

2.5.2 Food Grade Bentonite Market Drivers

2.5.3 Food Grade Bentonite Market Challenges

2.5.4 Food Grade Bentonite Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Food Grade Bentonite Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Food Grade Bentonite by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Food Grade Bentonite Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food Grade Bentonite as of 2020)

3.4 Global Food Grade Bentonite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Food Grade Bentonite Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Grade Bentonite Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Food Grade Bentonite Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Food Grade Bentonite Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Food Grade Bentonite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Food Grade Bentonite Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Food Grade Bentonite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Minerals Technologies

11.1.1 Minerals Technologies Corporation Information

11.1.2 Minerals Technologies Overview

11.1.3 Minerals Technologies Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Minerals Technologies Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.1.5 Minerals Technologies Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Minerals Technologies Recent Developments

11.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)

11.2.1 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Overview

11.2.3 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.2.5 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Recent Developments

11.3 Clariant

11.3.1 Clariant Corporation Information

11.3.2 Clariant Overview

11.3.3 Clariant Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Clariant Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.3.5 Clariant Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Clariant Recent Developments

11.4 Wyo-Ben Inc

11.4.1 Wyo-Ben Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 Wyo-Ben Inc Overview

11.4.3 Wyo-Ben Inc Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Wyo-Ben Inc Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.4.5 Wyo-Ben Inc Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Wyo-Ben Inc Recent Developments

11.5 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

11.5.1 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Overview

11.5.3 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.5.5 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Recent Developments

11.6 Laviosa Minerals Srl

11.6.1 Laviosa Minerals Srl Corporation Information

11.6.2 Laviosa Minerals Srl Overview

11.6.3 Laviosa Minerals Srl Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Laviosa Minerals Srl Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.6.5 Laviosa Minerals Srl Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Laviosa Minerals Srl Recent Developments

11.7 G & W Mineral Resources

11.7.1 G & W Mineral Resources Corporation Information

11.7.2 G & W Mineral Resources Overview

11.7.3 G & W Mineral Resources Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 G & W Mineral Resources Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.7.5 G & W Mineral Resources Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 G & W Mineral Resources Recent Developments

11.8 Hojun

11.8.1 Hojun Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hojun Overview

11.8.3 Hojun Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hojun Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.8.5 Hojun Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hojun Recent Developments

11.9 Ningcheng Tianyu

11.9.1 Ningcheng Tianyu Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ningcheng Tianyu Overview

11.9.3 Ningcheng Tianyu Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ningcheng Tianyu Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.9.5 Ningcheng Tianyu Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ningcheng Tianyu Recent Developments

11.10 Huawei Bentonite

11.10.1 Huawei Bentonite Corporation Information

11.10.2 Huawei Bentonite Overview

11.10.3 Huawei Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Huawei Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.10.5 Huawei Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Huawei Bentonite Recent Developments

11.11 China Jianping Cuican

11.11.1 China Jianping Cuican Corporation Information

11.11.2 China Jianping Cuican Overview

11.11.3 China Jianping Cuican Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 China Jianping Cuican Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.11.5 China Jianping Cuican Recent Developments

11.12 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite

11.12.1 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Corporation Information

11.12.2 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Overview

11.12.3 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite Products and Services

11.12.5 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Food Grade Bentonite Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Food Grade Bentonite Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Food Grade Bentonite Production Mode & Process

12.4 Food Grade Bentonite Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Food Grade Bentonite Sales Channels

12.4.2 Food Grade Bentonite Distributors

12.5 Food Grade Bentonite Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

