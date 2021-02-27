Global Gaprin Market: Valued US$ 280 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Gaprin is a full-fledged microbiological protein, which is a biomass of inactivated cells of non-pathogenic methanotrophic bacteria and is intended for use as the main functional component of compound feeds and protein-vitamin supplements (BVD). Based on the Gaprin application, the Gaprin market is sub-segmented into several major Application, like Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, etc. Animal feed accounts for approximately 98% of the global market demand for Gaprin. China has the largest market share in all regions of the world, with a share of about 70%. The manufacturers mainly include Unibio,Calysta,Prtotelux,Metanica and Giprobiosyntez. The global Gaprin market size is projected to reach US$ 4750.7 million by 2027, from US$ 280 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 60.3% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Gaprin production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Gaprin by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Gaprin market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Gaprin market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Gaprin markets such as North America, Europe and China, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Gaprin market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Gaprin market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Gaprin market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Gaprin market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Gaprin market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Gaprin market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Gaprin market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Unibio, Calysta, Prtotelux, Metanica, Giprobiosyntez

Market Segment by Type

, Food Grade Gaprin, Feed Grade Gaprin Market Segment by Application, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Gaprin market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Gaprin market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Gaprin market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gaprin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Food Grade Gaprin

1.2.3 Feed Grade Gaprin

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gaprin Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Animal Feed

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Gaprin Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Gaprin Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Gaprin Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Gaprin Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Gaprin Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Gaprin Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gaprin Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Gaprin Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Gaprin Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Gaprin Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Gaprin Industry Trends

2.5.1 Gaprin Market Trends

2.5.2 Gaprin Market Drivers

2.5.3 Gaprin Market Challenges

2.5.4 Gaprin Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gaprin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Gaprin Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Gaprin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gaprin Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Gaprin by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Gaprin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Gaprin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Gaprin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Gaprin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gaprin as of 2020)

3.4 Global Gaprin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Gaprin Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gaprin Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Gaprin Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Gaprin Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gaprin Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Gaprin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Gaprin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Gaprin Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gaprin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Gaprin Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gaprin Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Gaprin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Gaprin Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gaprin Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gaprin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Gaprin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Gaprin Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gaprin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Gaprin Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gaprin Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Gaprin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Gaprin Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Gaprin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Gaprin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Gaprin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Gaprin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Gaprin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Gaprin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Gaprin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Gaprin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Gaprin Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Gaprin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Gaprin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gaprin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Gaprin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Gaprin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Gaprin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Gaprin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Gaprin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Gaprin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Gaprin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Gaprin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Gaprin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Gaprin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Gaprin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Gaprin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Gaprin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Gaprin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Gaprin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Gaprin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Gaprin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Gaprin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Gaprin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Gaprin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Gaprin Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Gaprin Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Gaprin Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gaprin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Gaprin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Gaprin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Gaprin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Gaprin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Gaprin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Gaprin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Gaprin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Gaprin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Gaprin Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Gaprin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Gaprin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gaprin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Unibio

11.1.1 Unibio Corporation Information

11.1.2 Unibio Overview

11.1.3 Unibio Gaprin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Unibio Gaprin Products and Services

11.1.5 Unibio Gaprin SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Unibio Recent Developments

11.2 Calysta

11.2.1 Calysta Corporation Information

11.2.2 Calysta Overview

11.2.3 Calysta Gaprin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Calysta Gaprin Products and Services

11.2.5 Calysta Gaprin SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Calysta Recent Developments

11.3 Prtotelux

11.3.1 Prtotelux Corporation Information

11.3.2 Prtotelux Overview

11.3.3 Prtotelux Gaprin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Prtotelux Gaprin Products and Services

11.3.5 Prtotelux Gaprin SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Prtotelux Recent Developments

11.4 Metanica

11.4.1 Metanica Corporation Information

11.4.2 Metanica Overview

11.4.3 Metanica Gaprin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Metanica Gaprin Products and Services

11.4.5 Metanica Gaprin SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Metanica Recent Developments

11.5 Giprobiosyntez

11.5.1 Giprobiosyntez Corporation Information

11.5.2 Giprobiosyntez Overview

11.5.3 Giprobiosyntez Gaprin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Giprobiosyntez Gaprin Products and Services

11.5.5 Giprobiosyntez Gaprin SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Giprobiosyntez Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Gaprin Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Gaprin Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Gaprin Production Mode & Process

12.4 Gaprin Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Gaprin Sales Channels

12.4.2 Gaprin Distributors

12.5 Gaprin Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

