Global Wagyu Beef Market Will be US$ 10600 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Wagyu is a breed of cattle native and unique in their genetics to Japan.Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its “melt in the mouth” moisture and tenderness. Japan is the largest producer of Wagyu Beef, and it also leads in global consumption, accounting for more than 80% of total volume. Except for Japan, Australia and US are also the main producer of wagyu beef. The market for Wagyu Beef is fragment, the major players including Itoham Foods Inc., Starzen Co., Ltd., Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Snake River Farms, Mishima Reserve, Blackmore Wagyu, Imperial Wagyu Beef, Black Hawk Prime, Lone Mountain Cattle Company, Toriyama Umami Wagyu, Masami Foods, Morgan Ranch and so on. Itoham Foods Inc account for nearly 15% global market share in value in 2019. The global Wagyu Beef market size is projected to reach US$ 13180 million by 2027, from US$ 10600 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Wagyu Beef production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Wagyu Beef by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Wagyu Beef market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Wagyu Beef market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Wagyu Beef markets such as North America, Europe, Japan and Australia, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Wagyu Beef market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Wagyu Beef market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Wagyu Beef market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and sales channel segments of the global Wagyu Beef market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Wagyu Beef market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Wagyu Beef market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Wagyu Beef market by each sales channel segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Itoham Foods Inc., Starzen Co., Ltd., Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Snake River Farms, Mishima Reserve, Blackmore Wagyu, Imperial Wagyu Beef, Black Hawk Prime, Lone Mountain Cattle Company, Toriyama Umami Wagyu, Masami Foods, Morgan Ranch

Market Segment by Type

, Fullblood Wagyu, Purebred Wagyu, Crossbred Wagyu Market Segment by Sales Channel, Retail, Wholesaler, Direct to Consumer, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Wagyu Beef market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Wagyu Beef market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Wagyu Beef market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Contents

