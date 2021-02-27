Global Rice Cracker Market Valued US$ 6556.8 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Rice crackers, a type of Japanese baked snack that uses rice as the main raw material. The global well-known brands in Rice Cracker include Kameda Seika(14.43%), Sanko Seika(8.66%), Iwatsuka Confectionery(3.45%), Mochikichi(3.65%), Kuriyamabeika(Befco)(3.19%), Bourbon(0.87%), BonChi(1.82%), Ogurasansou(1.57%), Echigoseika(0.94%), Want Want(13.75%), UNCLE POP(0.39%), Miduoqi(0.85%), COFCO(0.94%), Xiaowangzi Food(0.20%), ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp)(1.24%), Orion(1.57%), Kanom Sakol(0.18%), Namchao(1.08%), Oishi(0.57%), Xiaoshuaicai(0.28%) and Others(40.38%). In terms of types, Rice Cracker can be divided into Non-Glutinous Rice Base and Glutinous Rice Base. The application area of Rice Cracker include Electrical and Electronics, Automotive Industry, Public Utilities, Communication Industry and Others. On basis of geography, Rice Cracker is manufactured in North America, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia. The global Rice Cracker market size is projected to reach US$ 7829.1 million by 2027, from US$ 6556.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792951/global-rice-cracker-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the Rice Cracker production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Rice Cracker by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Rice Cracker market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Rice Cracker market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Rice Cracker markets such as North America, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Rice Cracker market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Rice Cracker market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Rice Cracker market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Rice Cracker market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Rice Cracker market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Rice Cracker market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Rice Cracker market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Kameda Seika, Sanko Seika, Iwatsuka Confectionery, Mochikichi, Kuriyamabeika(Befco), Bourbon, BonChi, Ogurasansou, Echigoseika, Want Want, UNCLE POP, Miduoqi, COFCO, Xiaowangzi Food, ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp), Orion, Kanom Sakol, Namchao, Oishi, Xiaoshuaicai

Market Segment by Type

, Non-Glutinous Rice Base, Glutinous Rice Base Market Segment by Application, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Rice Cracker market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Rice Cracker market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Rice Cracker market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792951/global-rice-cracker-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Non-Glutinous Rice Base

1.2.3 Glutinous Rice Base

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rice Cracker Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Rice Cracker Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Rice Cracker Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rice Cracker Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rice Cracker Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Rice Cracker Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Rice Cracker Industry Trends

2.5.1 Rice Cracker Market Trends

2.5.2 Rice Cracker Market Drivers

2.5.3 Rice Cracker Market Challenges

2.5.4 Rice Cracker Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Rice Cracker Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rice Cracker Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Rice Cracker by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Rice Cracker Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Rice Cracker Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rice Cracker as of 2020)

3.4 Global Rice Cracker Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Rice Cracker Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Cracker Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Rice Cracker Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Rice Cracker Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rice Cracker Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Rice Cracker Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rice Cracker Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Rice Cracker Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Rice Cracker Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rice Cracker Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Rice Cracker Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rice Cracker Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Rice Cracker Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Rice Cracker Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Rice Cracker Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Rice Cracker Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kameda Seika

11.1.1 Kameda Seika Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kameda Seika Overview

11.1.3 Kameda Seika Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kameda Seika Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.1.5 Kameda Seika Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Kameda Seika Recent Developments

11.2 Sanko Seika

11.2.1 Sanko Seika Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sanko Seika Overview

11.2.3 Sanko Seika Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Sanko Seika Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.2.5 Sanko Seika Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sanko Seika Recent Developments

11.3 Iwatsuka Confectionery

11.3.1 Iwatsuka Confectionery Corporation Information

11.3.2 Iwatsuka Confectionery Overview

11.3.3 Iwatsuka Confectionery Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Iwatsuka Confectionery Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.3.5 Iwatsuka Confectionery Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Iwatsuka Confectionery Recent Developments

11.4 Mochikichi

11.4.1 Mochikichi Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mochikichi Overview

11.4.3 Mochikichi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mochikichi Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.4.5 Mochikichi Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mochikichi Recent Developments

11.5 Kuriyamabeika(Befco)

11.5.1 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Overview

11.5.3 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.5.5 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Recent Developments

11.6 Bourbon

11.6.1 Bourbon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bourbon Overview

11.6.3 Bourbon Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Bourbon Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.6.5 Bourbon Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Bourbon Recent Developments

11.7 BonChi

11.7.1 BonChi Corporation Information

11.7.2 BonChi Overview

11.7.3 BonChi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 BonChi Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.7.5 BonChi Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 BonChi Recent Developments

11.8 Ogurasansou

11.8.1 Ogurasansou Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ogurasansou Overview

11.8.3 Ogurasansou Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Ogurasansou Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.8.5 Ogurasansou Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Ogurasansou Recent Developments

11.9 Echigoseika

11.9.1 Echigoseika Corporation Information

11.9.2 Echigoseika Overview

11.9.3 Echigoseika Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Echigoseika Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.9.5 Echigoseika Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Echigoseika Recent Developments

11.10 Want Want

11.10.1 Want Want Corporation Information

11.10.2 Want Want Overview

11.10.3 Want Want Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Want Want Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.10.5 Want Want Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Want Want Recent Developments

11.11 UNCLE POP

11.11.1 UNCLE POP Corporation Information

11.11.2 UNCLE POP Overview

11.11.3 UNCLE POP Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 UNCLE POP Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.11.5 UNCLE POP Recent Developments

11.12 Miduoqi

11.12.1 Miduoqi Corporation Information

11.12.2 Miduoqi Overview

11.12.3 Miduoqi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Miduoqi Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.12.5 Miduoqi Recent Developments

11.13 COFCO

11.13.1 COFCO Corporation Information

11.13.2 COFCO Overview

11.13.3 COFCO Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 COFCO Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.13.5 COFCO Recent Developments

11.14 Xiaowangzi Food

11.14.1 Xiaowangzi Food Corporation Information

11.14.2 Xiaowangzi Food Overview

11.14.3 Xiaowangzi Food Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Xiaowangzi Food Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.14.5 Xiaowangzi Food Recent Developments

11.15 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp)

11.15.1 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Corporation Information

11.15.2 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Overview

11.15.3 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.15.5 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Recent Developments

11.16 Orion

11.16.1 Orion Corporation Information

11.16.2 Orion Overview

11.16.3 Orion Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Orion Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.16.5 Orion Recent Developments

11.17 Kanom Sakol

11.17.1 Kanom Sakol Corporation Information

11.17.2 Kanom Sakol Overview

11.17.3 Kanom Sakol Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Kanom Sakol Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.17.5 Kanom Sakol Recent Developments

11.18 Namchao

11.18.1 Namchao Corporation Information

11.18.2 Namchao Overview

11.18.3 Namchao Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Namchao Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.18.5 Namchao Recent Developments

11.19 Oishi

11.19.1 Oishi Corporation Information

11.19.2 Oishi Overview

11.19.3 Oishi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Oishi Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.19.5 Oishi Recent Developments

11.20 Xiaoshuaicai

11.20.1 Xiaoshuaicai Corporation Information

11.20.2 Xiaoshuaicai Overview

11.20.3 Xiaoshuaicai Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Xiaoshuaicai Rice Cracker Products and Services

11.20.5 Xiaoshuaicai Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Rice Cracker Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Rice Cracker Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Rice Cracker Production Mode & Process

12.4 Rice Cracker Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Rice Cracker Sales Channels

12.4.2 Rice Cracker Distributors

12.5 Rice Cracker Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Rice Cracker market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Rice Cracker market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Rice Cracker markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Rice Cracker market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Rice Cracker market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Rice Cracker market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1b962755d52eda8e153d8d1617bcd6d0,0,1,global-rice-cracker-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.