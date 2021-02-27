Global Rice Cracker Market Valued US$ 6556.8 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Rice crackers, a type of Japanese baked snack that uses rice as the main raw material. The global well-known brands in Rice Cracker include Kameda Seika(14.43%), Sanko Seika(8.66%), Iwatsuka Confectionery(3.45%), Mochikichi(3.65%), Kuriyamabeika(Befco)(3.19%), Bourbon(0.87%), BonChi(1.82%), Ogurasansou(1.57%), Echigoseika(0.94%), Want Want(13.75%), UNCLE POP(0.39%), Miduoqi(0.85%), COFCO(0.94%), Xiaowangzi Food(0.20%), ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp)(1.24%), Orion(1.57%), Kanom Sakol(0.18%), Namchao(1.08%), Oishi(0.57%), Xiaoshuaicai(0.28%) and Others(40.38%). In terms of types, Rice Cracker can be divided into Non-Glutinous Rice Base and Glutinous Rice Base. The application area of Rice Cracker include Electrical and Electronics, Automotive Industry, Public Utilities, Communication Industry and Others. On basis of geography, Rice Cracker is manufactured in North America, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia. The global Rice Cracker market size is projected to reach US$ 7829.1 million by 2027, from US$ 6556.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Rice Cracker production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Rice Cracker by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Rice Cracker market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Rice Cracker market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Rice Cracker markets such as North America, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Rice Cracker market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Rice Cracker market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Rice Cracker market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Rice Cracker market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Rice Cracker market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Rice Cracker market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Rice Cracker market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Kameda Seika, Sanko Seika, Iwatsuka Confectionery, Mochikichi, Kuriyamabeika(Befco), Bourbon, BonChi, Ogurasansou, Echigoseika, Want Want, UNCLE POP, Miduoqi, COFCO, Xiaowangzi Food, ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp), Orion, Kanom Sakol, Namchao, Oishi, Xiaoshuaicai
Market Segment by Type
, Non-Glutinous Rice Base, Glutinous Rice Base Market Segment by Application, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Rice Cracker market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Rice Cracker market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Rice Cracker market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Non-Glutinous Rice Base
1.2.3 Glutinous Rice Base
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Rice Cracker Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Independent Retailers
1.3.4 Convenience Stores
1.3.5 Online Retailers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Rice Cracker Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Rice Cracker Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Rice Cracker Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Rice Cracker Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Rice Cracker Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Rice Cracker Industry Trends
2.5.1 Rice Cracker Market Trends
2.5.2 Rice Cracker Market Drivers
2.5.3 Rice Cracker Market Challenges
2.5.4 Rice Cracker Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Rice Cracker Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rice Cracker Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Rice Cracker by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Rice Cracker Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Rice Cracker Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rice Cracker as of 2020)
3.4 Global Rice Cracker Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Rice Cracker Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Cracker Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Rice Cracker Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Rice Cracker Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Rice Cracker Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Rice Cracker Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Rice Cracker Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Rice Cracker Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Rice Cracker Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Rice Cracker Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Rice Cracker Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Rice Cracker Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Rice Cracker Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Rice Cracker Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Rice Cracker Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Rice Cracker Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Rice Cracker Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Rice Cracker Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Rice Cracker Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Rice Cracker Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Cracker Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Kameda Seika
11.1.1 Kameda Seika Corporation Information
11.1.2 Kameda Seika Overview
11.1.3 Kameda Seika Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Kameda Seika Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.1.5 Kameda Seika Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Kameda Seika Recent Developments
11.2 Sanko Seika
11.2.1 Sanko Seika Corporation Information
11.2.2 Sanko Seika Overview
11.2.3 Sanko Seika Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Sanko Seika Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.2.5 Sanko Seika Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Sanko Seika Recent Developments
11.3 Iwatsuka Confectionery
11.3.1 Iwatsuka Confectionery Corporation Information
11.3.2 Iwatsuka Confectionery Overview
11.3.3 Iwatsuka Confectionery Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Iwatsuka Confectionery Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.3.5 Iwatsuka Confectionery Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Iwatsuka Confectionery Recent Developments
11.4 Mochikichi
11.4.1 Mochikichi Corporation Information
11.4.2 Mochikichi Overview
11.4.3 Mochikichi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Mochikichi Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.4.5 Mochikichi Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Mochikichi Recent Developments
11.5 Kuriyamabeika(Befco)
11.5.1 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Corporation Information
11.5.2 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Overview
11.5.3 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.5.5 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Kuriyamabeika(Befco) Recent Developments
11.6 Bourbon
11.6.1 Bourbon Corporation Information
11.6.2 Bourbon Overview
11.6.3 Bourbon Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Bourbon Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.6.5 Bourbon Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Bourbon Recent Developments
11.7 BonChi
11.7.1 BonChi Corporation Information
11.7.2 BonChi Overview
11.7.3 BonChi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 BonChi Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.7.5 BonChi Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 BonChi Recent Developments
11.8 Ogurasansou
11.8.1 Ogurasansou Corporation Information
11.8.2 Ogurasansou Overview
11.8.3 Ogurasansou Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Ogurasansou Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.8.5 Ogurasansou Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Ogurasansou Recent Developments
11.9 Echigoseika
11.9.1 Echigoseika Corporation Information
11.9.2 Echigoseika Overview
11.9.3 Echigoseika Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Echigoseika Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.9.5 Echigoseika Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Echigoseika Recent Developments
11.10 Want Want
11.10.1 Want Want Corporation Information
11.10.2 Want Want Overview
11.10.3 Want Want Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Want Want Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.10.5 Want Want Rice Cracker SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Want Want Recent Developments
11.11 UNCLE POP
11.11.1 UNCLE POP Corporation Information
11.11.2 UNCLE POP Overview
11.11.3 UNCLE POP Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 UNCLE POP Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.11.5 UNCLE POP Recent Developments
11.12 Miduoqi
11.12.1 Miduoqi Corporation Information
11.12.2 Miduoqi Overview
11.12.3 Miduoqi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Miduoqi Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.12.5 Miduoqi Recent Developments
11.13 COFCO
11.13.1 COFCO Corporation Information
11.13.2 COFCO Overview
11.13.3 COFCO Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 COFCO Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.13.5 COFCO Recent Developments
11.14 Xiaowangzi Food
11.14.1 Xiaowangzi Food Corporation Information
11.14.2 Xiaowangzi Food Overview
11.14.3 Xiaowangzi Food Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Xiaowangzi Food Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.14.5 Xiaowangzi Food Recent Developments
11.15 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp)
11.15.1 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Corporation Information
11.15.2 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Overview
11.15.3 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.15.5 ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp) Recent Developments
11.16 Orion
11.16.1 Orion Corporation Information
11.16.2 Orion Overview
11.16.3 Orion Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Orion Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.16.5 Orion Recent Developments
11.17 Kanom Sakol
11.17.1 Kanom Sakol Corporation Information
11.17.2 Kanom Sakol Overview
11.17.3 Kanom Sakol Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Kanom Sakol Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.17.5 Kanom Sakol Recent Developments
11.18 Namchao
11.18.1 Namchao Corporation Information
11.18.2 Namchao Overview
11.18.3 Namchao Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Namchao Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.18.5 Namchao Recent Developments
11.19 Oishi
11.19.1 Oishi Corporation Information
11.19.2 Oishi Overview
11.19.3 Oishi Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Oishi Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.19.5 Oishi Recent Developments
11.20 Xiaoshuaicai
11.20.1 Xiaoshuaicai Corporation Information
11.20.2 Xiaoshuaicai Overview
11.20.3 Xiaoshuaicai Rice Cracker Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Xiaoshuaicai Rice Cracker Products and Services
11.20.5 Xiaoshuaicai Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Rice Cracker Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Rice Cracker Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Rice Cracker Production Mode & Process
12.4 Rice Cracker Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Rice Cracker Sales Channels
12.4.2 Rice Cracker Distributors
12.5 Rice Cracker Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
